The scores were the same.
Jesup came into Oelwein on Friday and walked away with identical 75-35 victories on the girls and boys sides of the North Iowa Cedar League east doubleheader.
Corbin Fuelling scored 23 and contributed five rebounds and four steals for Jesup (4-5, 3-0) while Carson Lienau added 17 points and 10 rebounds. No statistics were available for Oelwein (1-9, 0-6).
In the girls game, Amanda Treptow (18 points, six steals), Laney Pilcher (16 points, eight steals) and Natalie O’Connor (15 points) went for double figures for the J-Hawks (10-2, 3-0). Malayna Kiel scored 14 for Oelwein (1-10, 0-6).
Sumner-Fredericksburg sweeps Columbus Catholic
The Cougars won both sides of a doubleheader Friday, with the boys claiming a 62-52 win and the girls rolling, 75-25.
In the girls game, Isabelle Elliott scored 21 points and added six rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Saela Steege added 19 points on five 3-pointers for S-F (7-3).
Peyton Schmitz scored 31 for the boys (5-4) while Jaymison Howard hit three 3s and scored 11.
West Central splits with Kee
On Friday the Blue Devils girls won, 56-39, while the boys fell, 74-44 in an Upper Iowa Conference doubleheader.
No statistics were available for the girls (5-6, 2-5), while Logan Wescott scored 23 for the boys (2-7, 1-6).
North Fayette Valley falls
to MFL MarMac
The TigerHawks dropped both ends of an Upper Iowa Conference doubleheader Friday.
The boys fell, 73-52, despite 14 points and four blocks from Wil Miller and Blake Reichter’s 10 point, 10 rebound double-double. MFL hit 11 3-pointers to beat NFV (4-4, 3-3).
The girls (5-3, 4-3) shot just 33 percent in a 56-37 loss. Justine Cowley and Kenlin Schmitt scored eight apiece.
Maquoketa Valley sweeps Starmont
On Friday, the Wildcats beat the Stars, 81-18, on the boys side and 39-22 on the girls side.
Keegan McTaggart scored five for the boys (0-11, 0-5 Tri-Rivers West) and Sydney Baumgartner netted seven and five rebounds for the girls (1-11, 0-6 TRW).
Bowling
North Fayette Valley sweeps Waukon
On Friday at Lilac Lanes, the TigerHawks swept the Indians behind the girls’ five-pin victory (2, 049-2,044) and a boy’s rout.
For the girls, a 954 baker games score helped pull it out after NFV rolled a 1,090 in the two-game series. MayLynn Warren broke 300 (301), while Hailey Wurzer (296), Alexis Scholbrock (254). Emma Kuhn (239) and Mattison Goddard (233) all rolled 230 or better.
The boys saw Connor McMurray (418) break 400 while James Baumler (354) and Mason Brown-Gonnerman (350) were at 350 or higher in a 2,770-2,612 win.
Wrestling
Huskies fourth at Central Elkader
Oelwein scored 135 points to place fourth on Saturday in Elkader. The Huskies didn’t have a champion but put four in title matches. Kale Berinobis (106), Leighton Patterson (138), Colton Roete (182) and Christian Stoler (285) each earned runner-up.
Nolan Lamphier (145) earned third with a pin
Sumner-Fredericksburg girls lead way at Central Elkader
Four area schools participated in the Central Elkader girls invitational on Friday, with Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Rylee Shonka and Emma Pitz leading the way in terms of individual placements.
Shonka went 1-1 and placed second in the 120-pound B bracket, while Pitz went 3-1 with two pins to place third in the 132 B bracket. Hillary Trainor (106) and Emma Speicher (195) each placed fourth while Sasha Gitch (120) went 3-1 and placed fifth.
North Fayette Valley’s Leslie Graves went 3-2. Oelwein’s Bailee Craun went 2-2 to lead the Husky girls.
Sumner sixth, Wapsie seventh at Tripoli Invitational
Cale Judisch’s 113-pound championship highlighted the Cougar effort Saturday in Tripoli. Judisch went 2-0 and won a 15-12 match for the title as the Cougars placed sixth with 111 points.
Nathan Egan (220) went 2-1 and fell, 4-2, in the championship. Noah Henderson (152, third), Grant Henderson (170, fourth), and Treyce Ensign (182, fourth) all placed top-4.
Wapsie Valley was seventh with 96 points. Chase Ackerman won the 170 title with a 3-0 record. He picked up two pins, including one in the championship.
Kanen Decker (126, 3-1) placed second while Dawson Schmit (120, 3-1) placed third.
North Fayette Valley seventh at Crestwood
The TigerHawks scored 74 points at the Flanagan Invitational on Saturday in Cresco behind two championships.
Tate Germann won a title at 120 with a 3-0 record. He earned the title with a pin and had a pair of decisions.
Nick Koch won a title at 126 with a 3-0 record. He earned the title with a 3-2 ultimate tiebreaker victory and added a major decision and pin to his day.
Starmont fifth at Farr Jebens Invitational
The Stars won two championships at Maquoketa Valley’s invitational on Saturday.
Louis Hamlett (220) went 3-0 with two pins and a 4-2 decision in the title match. Lane German (113) went 2-0 with two pins in a total of 2 minutes, 17 seconds.
Anthony King (138, 3-1) placed third, as did Avery Vaske (145, 3-1).