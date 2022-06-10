The Jesup softball tournament’s two-day schedule is now one.
Morning rain forced the postponement of the Jesup tournament on Friday.
The schedule begins Saturday morning at 9 a.m. and will play out as it progresses. West Central faces Crestwood at 9 a.m. and the host J-Hawks face Edgewood-Colesburg at 10:45 a.m. Wapsie Valley faces Dubuque Hempstead and North Fayette Valley faces Washington at 12:30 p.m.
Wapsie Valley 12,
Jesup 0, 3 innings
The Warriors’ fourth consecutive win shoved all 12 runs into a three-inning frame Thursday in Fairbank. Wapsie (6-4, 3-2) moved to above .500 in the North Iowa Cedar League East standings and kept Jesup from a series weep.
Senior Ellie Neil threw a three-inning two-hitter, with one walk. The defense was nearly clean behind her, with just one error.
Elle Voy doubled and drove in three, Sydney Matthias went 2 for 2 with two RBI and both Neil and Peyton Curley collected two hits apiece.
The J-Hawks (7-6, 3-2) have lost five in a row. Jacie Lange and Laney Pilcher each went 1 for 1.
NFV sweeps
South Winneshiek
On Wednesday, the TigerHawks extended their win streak to three with victories of 5-2 and 10-5 in West Union. Statistics for NFV (5-5, 5-1 Upper Iowa) were not reported as of press time.
Clarksville 4, S-F-T 1
On Wednesday in Clarksville, the Cougars grabbed a run in the seventh but got no more. Jana Meyer went 2 for 4 and Jamie Jones doubled. The middle of the order went 0 for 8.
Baseball
Wapsie Valley 5, Jesup 4
Manny Huebner walked it off for the Warriors, belting a two-out RBI single to plate Jacob Schoer and give Wapsie a NICL East victory Thursday in Fairbank. The Warriors (8-8, 3-2) avoided the series sweep.
Huebner went 2 for 4, as did Tucker Ladeburg. They both drove in a run as did Keegon Brown, Benton Hyde and Kane Schmitz.
Austin Klink gave up two runs in the top of the sixth but held on for a scoreless seventh and picked up the win. He allowed two hits and a walk while striking out two in two innings of relief.
The Warriors led 3-2, then rebounded from a 4-3 deficit in the bottom of the sixth when Brown drove in Blake Hesse for a 4-4 scoreline.
Wapsie fell to North Linn, 13-2, on Wednesday in Fairbank. Schoer went 2 for 2 with an RBI and Tucker Ladeburg drove in the other run.
North Fayette Valley 5, Clayton Ridge 3
The TigerHawks (5-7, 3-4) claimed an Upper Iowa Conference win Thursday in West Union. Bryce Elsbernd threw a complete-game, scattering six hits and two earned runs while striking out seven.
Elsbernd also went 2 for 4. Levi Danker went 2 for 3 with two RBI and a steal. Kaleb White doubled, drove in a run and stole a base.
NFV lost, 15-5, to Starmont on Wednesday in Arlington. Danker went 2 for 2 with an RBI. White doubled and drove in a run. Statistics for Starmont (4-5) were not reported as of press time.