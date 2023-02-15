DES MOINES -- He was spotted doing the chicken dance during warmups.
Then he went out and contributed to a wild Class 1A 182-pound bracket Wednesday morning.
Cannon Joerger wanted to make the most of his final wrestling tournament, and the senior has. Joerger barreled his way into the 1A quarterfinal round with two pins in a total of 3 minutes of mat time. The No. 10 seed upended No. 7 seed Creighton Kelly of West Hancock with a second-period pin.
Joerger faced a 2-0 deficit into the second, but Kelly chose the bottom position. Roughly 10 seconds into the period, Joerger maneuvered his way into a cradle, locked it in and rolled. Twenty-one seconds into the frame, Joerger has his pin.
“It’s my favorite move,” Joerger said. “It’s my go-to move, so … I don’t know. I thought it would work.
“Just happy for every moment I get down here. It’s my last year, making the most of it.”
Joerger (38-9) will face No. 15 seed Caden Ballou of Midland (43-3), who pinned his way into the quarterfinal. Ballou pinned No. 2 seed MaKade Bloker with 12 seconds left in their match.
Joerger was the second Warrior to reach the quarterfinal round. Classmate and 126-pounder Dawson Schmit built up a 7-0 lead on Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas’ Brayden Scheffers before pinning Scheffers in the second period. The No. 5 seed (38-7) will face Logan-Magnolia’s Corbin Reisz on Thursday morning.
“Dawson’s going out, got a good, square head on his shoulders,” Warriors head coach Brian Krall said. “Just looking to score points with him right now, set the pace. I’m a firm believer nobody in this tournament can hang with his pace if he’s on offense.
“Cannon’s just smiling and having fun. Cannon’s loose, and we’re letting it fly.”
All seven wrestlers for Wapsie Valley remain alive in the new four-day format. Landan Frost (113, 22-17) lost his only match while Easton Krall (132, 26-6), Kanen Decker (138, 35-13), Garrett Miller (152, 31-14) and Derek Hilsenbeck (285, 33-13) each went 1-1.
“The guys on the backside just made a couple mistakes,” Coach Krall said. “Easton wrestled a really good match, a 3-1 match against the No. 3 seed. Small things make a big difference down here.”
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Kyle Kuhlmann (33-7) remains alive at 195 after losing, 17-8, to Belle Plaine’s Jack Schwenn.
Starmont’s Keaton Moeller (152) and Avery Vaske (160) each reached their respective quarterfinal. Moller (35-2) picked up a pin in 43 seconds and Vaske (10-1) went 2-0, with a pin of No. 8 seed John McGill pushing him into the elite eight. He won his opener, 8-1.