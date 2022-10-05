Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

In a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference showdown of Wapsie Valley alumnae, Winona State held off Upper Iowa, 22-25, 25-16, 28-26, 25-19, Tuesday in Winona.

The Warriors (9-7, 5-4) got a leg up on the Peacocks (10-6, 4-5) in the league standings.

