In a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference showdown of Wapsie Valley alumnae, Winona State held off Upper Iowa, 22-25, 25-16, 28-26, 25-19, Tuesday in Winona.
The Warriors (9-7, 5-4) got a leg up on the Peacocks (10-6, 4-5) in the league standings.
Winona State ran its conference win streak to five matches. Joerger collected nine kills, three digs and two block assists in four sets.
Beesecker garnered 29 digs and four assists in four sets, while Lydia Imbrogno accrued eight digs, five kills, two assists and one ace in four sets.