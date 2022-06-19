Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Jamie Jones clubbed her third home run of the season as part of a three-run fourth inning and Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli beat Dike-New Hartford, 3-1, Friday in Dike.

The Cougars (15-3) won their fourth straight game behind Saela Steege’s complete game. She gave up seven hits, but the defense cut down every runner and overcame three errors.

Isabel Bernard went 3 for 4, Jana Meyer went 2 for 4 with a steal and Morgan Brandt doubled. Steege scored a run, as did Alivia Lange and Jones (1 for 2, one walk).

Wapsie Valley 8,

Aplington-Parkersburg 0

Mae Wedemeier doubled twice and drove in three runs and Hailey Wehling scored twice as the Warriors broke a four-game losing streak Friday in Aplington.

Wedemeier was 3 for 3, Jaylin May went 3 for 4 with an RBI and Taylor Buhr went 2 for 4 with a run. Buhr and Wedemeier each stole a base as Wapsie (8-9) stole six bases.

Anna Curley scattered five hits, three walks and a hit batter in a complete game. She struck out eight.

Baseball

Dike-New Hartford 5, S-F-T 4

The Wolverines scored three runs in the sixth and seventh to remain undefeated (16-0) Friday in Dike.

Jaymison Howard pitched into the sixth, striking out nine but allowing five hits and two walks. Rhys Land allowed one run on two hits, a walk and a hit batter in the seventh as DNH walked it off.

Trace Meyer went 3 for 4, as did Howard.

Tatum Nuss went 2 for 4 with a steal and an RBI. Howard and Davis Van Sickle drove in runs.

Columbus Catholic 11, Oelwein 4

The Huskies scored two in the top of the seventh, but it was not nearly enough in Friday’s road loss. Terick Pryor went 2 for 4 with two RBI for Oelwein (4-11) and Carter Jeanes went 2 for 3 with two runs scored. He also stole two bases.

