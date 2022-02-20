DES MOINES — The mission closed with a loss of steam.
It was successful, however, and that is what Cael Judisch will take away from his lone 1A state meet.
The Sumner-Fredericksburg 113-pounder fell during both his matches Saturday to end the tournament in sixth place. Judisch noted from the outset he wanted to place, and a pair of wins Friday pushed him into that realm.
“I feel my performance was great — well, it started off really great,” he said Sunday. “As the weekend went on, I got really tired, I feel like. I wish I would have had more matches at tournaments during the regular season to prepare for (the grind of state). But it is what it is.”
Judisch (34-4) picked up a pin and a 3-0 decision after losing his quarterfinal match. On Saturday, he fell in both matches by pin. He trailed 6-2 in the fifth-place match to Wilton’s Brody Brisker before Brisker earned the fall.
“Being up on that podium was amazing. I feel I could have placed third … but I was happy to be on the podium and get a medal, which was the goal all along,” Judisch said. “The past couple years I was definitely not happy with how my career was going. This year kind of capped it off, being a good year and solid career.”
Ogden’s Kolton Munson, who bested Judisch in the quarterfinal, ended as runner-up.
Judisch led AC/GC’s Tegan Slaybaugh 6-3 midway through the third period of their consolation semifinal before Slaybaugh flipped the match on its head. Slaybaugh picked up five points in seven seconds before closing with a pin.
“Just work hard no matter what,” Judisch said of his career lesson. “If you don’t get it that one year, the next year might be your year.”