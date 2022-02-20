Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

DES MOINES — The mission closed with a loss of steam.

It was successful, however, and that is what Cael Judisch will take away from his lone 1A state meet.

The Sumner-Fredericksburg 113-pounder fell during both his matches Saturday to end the tournament in sixth place. Judisch noted from the outset he wanted to place, and a pair of wins Friday pushed him into that realm.

“I feel my performance was great — well, it started off really great,” he said Sunday. “As the weekend went on, I got really tired, I feel like. I wish I would have had more matches at tournaments during the regular season to prepare for (the grind of state). But it is what it is.”

Judisch (34-4) picked up a pin and a 3-0 decision after losing his quarterfinal match. On Saturday, he fell in both matches by pin. He trailed 6-2 in the fifth-place match to Wilton’s Brody Brisker before Brisker earned the fall.

“Being up on that podium was amazing. I feel I could have placed third … but I was happy to be on the podium and get a medal, which was the goal all along,” Judisch said. “The past couple years I was definitely not happy with how my career was going. This year kind of capped it off, being a good year and solid career.”

Ogden’s Kolton Munson, who bested Judisch in the quarterfinal, ended as runner-up.

Judisch led AC/GC’s Tegan Slaybaugh 6-3 midway through the third period of their consolation semifinal before Slaybaugh flipped the match on its head. Slaybaugh picked up five points in seven seconds before closing with a pin.

“Just work hard no matter what,” Judisch said of his career lesson. “If you don’t get it that one year, the next year might be your year.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos