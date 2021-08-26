ARLINGTON — The Starmont-West Central cross-country program has reached the state meet for seven consecutive years.
Each season since 2014, either the Stars girls (five) and boys (two) closed the year amongst the top 12 qualifiers in their respective divisions. Neither have qualified at the same time, an aspect longtime head coach Charlie Gruman believes could change this season.
“I hope all of them get to go,” Gruman said. “We’ll see. Every season brings its new challenges. It would be great to get one group back, if not both.”
The girls qualified in 2020 and wound up in fifth (152 points), one place better than that group’s showing in 2018 and 2019. Star-West’s squad was second behind district host Jesup and placed behind the J-Hawks (fourth, 135) at state.
Two graduated and another pair did not return to the roster.
Yet a solid core remains in seniors Makenzie Plagman and Mya Vaske and junior Anita Vaske. That trio had a 12-second pack time at state (between 21 minutes, 15 seconds and 21:37) as the team’s No. 2-4 runners and a 29-second pack time. Plagman (sixth, 20:29.5, PR), Mya (14, 20:56.3, PR) and Anita (16, 20:58) also led the team to their runner-up finish at district.
Plagman won the Tri-Rivers Conference championship and led the Star-Devils to a perfect score (15) and a league title. Anita Vaske’s season-best time was 20:57, a second behind her district time.
“We have quality at the top. It’s just we lost some of that depth and we’re going to try and fill it out,” Gruman said. “Our leadership has been really good from our current upperclassmen.”
Three freshmen from West Central — Kelly Donat, Abby Sieck and Grace Recker — combine with a large contingent of Stars to bolster the group.
“We have a lot of younger ones who are eager to improve,” Gruman said. “They’ve been very willing to put in the work and so we’ll just see what happens the next few weeks, the next few months in how they grow.”
Gurman believes a year of experience will help push the boys team to a state berth. West Central junior Charlie Sieck reached state for the second straight year. He placed 42nd at state (18:12.3) after running 17:37 to place 13th at the Jesup district meet and squeeze into the field.
Starmont senior Henry Hayes placed 17th in 17:49 at the meet, missing out on state by two placements and nine seconds. They both were named All-Tri-Rivers Conference after pushing the boys team to third (90 points).
“The front two are at a different level, but there will be a pack of five or six who are really strong and will move really well together,” Gruman said. “We have a really good pack that understands the team mentality. They’ve been around enough.”
Starmont placed 10th at the district meet and saw its next four runners place between 58th and 95th. Braydon Wedo ran a season-best time of 20:20 and Connor Wittman ran a season-best time of 20:31 at the district meet. West Central’s Evan Recker ran a PR of 23:55.
Lane German is back from a knee injury that kept him out of sports for three-quarters of the school year and “he’s been really focused on coming back strong,” Gruman said.
“The group is filling in and working out hard right now, and we have some very goal-oriented gentlemen,” the coach added.