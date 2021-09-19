Malayna Kiel wanted to be a little selfish.
The Oelwein senior has channeled herself toward playing basketball in college since sixth grade. But something happened along the way: She turned into a prolific hurdler on the track.
Kiel’s junior season, in which she placed fourth in the 100-meter hurdles and 10th in the 400 hurdles at the Class 2A state meet, provided her with a newfound love for the sport.
“I couldn’t just be like, ‘I found track. I like it, too,’” Kiel said Thursday before a track workout. “I wasn’t just going to not play the other sport I love, so it’s really cool that I get to do both.”
The University of Dubuque will allow her to do that, after she had conversations with basketball head coach Justin Smith and track coach Chad Gunnelson.
“When I first visited there, I was there just for basketball. But when I went to state (in track), I thought ‘Oh, wait, I kind of love track, too,’” Kiel said. “So I talked to (Coach Smith).
“Can you get me in touch with the track coach?’ ‘Yeah, I love coach Gunnelson.’ They communicate a lot and are both good with athletes doing more than one sport. It was the perfect storm.”
anessa Eniola participates in both for the Spartans, as does Olivia Miller. Another in Kiel’s recruiting class will do so as well.
“They’ve said it’s a lot to navigate,” Kiel said of conversations with Eniola and Miller. “But you have more time because a college schedule is much different than high school. It will be difficult because I have to work with two different programs … it will depend on the time of year and stuff (which one I focus on).
“Like basketball will be my No. 1 sport and will track will be my second, like it is in high school, kinda. I think I can make it work.”
Oelwein track head coach Gary Goeller watched as Kiel’s success opened her worldview.
“I think having the success she had helped her to see she could be successful in that sport as well,” he said. “I’m glad they took the time to work with her and set it up for her to be able to do both sports.”
Kiel placed first at the Jesup state qualifier in both events.
She hadn’t thought of Dubuque as a destination until her visit there. Kiel liked the idea of the city as a destination place and felt the college coaches there, outside of allowing her to participate in both sports, would unlock the most of her potential. She visited multiple Division III schools around the state and Division II Upper Iowa University. She inquired to doubling up at those schools and was rebuffed each time out.
“The first time I went (to Dubuque) with my mom, right after basketball season, I didn’t expect anything. After the visit, I was like, ‘I love it here,’” Kiel said. “The basketball coaches are nice and great. And when I met the track coach, he was super. He’s like Mr. Goeller, he just really loves track and loves to coach track.
“Both just want to make me a better person and athlete. It was perfect.”
Kiel will be a three-year starter once the hoops season opens; she has played on varsity for four seasons. Kiel has 431 points in 63 games (6.8 average), with a 9.04 average as a sophomore and junior.
She has averaged 4.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.7 steals per game through her career.
“I’m excited for Malayna to be able to continue her basketball and track careers at the college level,” girls basketball head coach Jason Yessak said. “I think the University of Dubuque is getting an athlete that will bring a lot to the university as a student-athlete. She works hard and deserves this great opportunity.”