Oelwein spent Thursday in Ames for the IATC indoor state meet. Gary Goeller’s squad scored nine points.
Senior hurdler Malayna Kiel, who placed fourth in the 100-meter hurdles and top-10 in the 400 hurdles at the 2021 2A state meet, placed third Thursday in the 60 hurdles, clocking 9.91 seconds. She was eight hundreds of a second behind Treynor’s Clara Teigland and 0.19 ahead of fourth place.
Libby Gearhart placed sixth in the 800 (2 minutes, 40.14 seconds) and Falynn Buehler placed eighth in the 400 (1:08.63).
The sprint medley relay was 10th (2:06.58). The 400 relay was 12th (55.95) in the preliminaries.
Natalie Crandall was 17th in the 600 dash preliminaries (8.83) and Joslynn Melchert was 19th in the long jump (12 feet, 9.25 inches).