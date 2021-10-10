The Oelwein Booster Club recently voted Carsen Jeanes and Malayna Kiel as its athletes of the year for the period beginning in January 2021.
Jeanes was a three-sport athlete who has participated in football for four years, including this season and lettered in two. He was named second team all-district and second team all-academic in football.
He participated and lettered in wrestling all four year who was a two-time district qualifier and graduated with 123 wins.
He participated in baseball for five seasons, lettering in three, and was an All-Northeast Iowa Conference honorable mention and All-District honorable mention catcher as a senior.
Jeanes was also a National Honor Society member and participated in multiple choirs and several other activities.
His advice to future athletes is to “always work hard and be coachable.”
“Put as much work in on the offseason, it will go a long way,” Jeanes added. “Play as many sports as possible. It helps for all your sports.”
Kiel, currently a senior, has participated in basketball for three seasons and track for two.
As a junior, she was named second team All-NEIC and All-Substate Region 5 in basketball. She was the NEIC champion in the 400-meter hurdles and placed 10th at the Class 2A meet.
She also placed fourth in the 100 hurdles.
Kiel was a district champion in both events.
Her advice to future athletes is to “work hard in your offseasons.”
“Surround yourself with other people who have the same goals,” the University of Dubuque commit added.
Kiel is a National Honor Society member who has participated in multiple choirs, DECA, BPA and FFA.