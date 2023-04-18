Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area athletes participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelwindailyregister.com.
Golf
Jacob Maloch is an Oelwein graduate and senior at Upper Iowa University. Maloch shot a 171 at the Peacock Invitational as an individual competitor.
He has averaged 85.5 per round this season.
UIU heads to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference championships April 21-23 in Blue Springs, Mo.
Softball
Carley Jeanes is an Oelwein graduate and senior infielder at Upper Iowa. The Peacocks (14-19, 6-9 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) have lost two in a row.
Jeanes is batting .250 (1 for 4) with eight runs scored, one hit by pitch and one stolen base in 19 games.
UIU hosts Augustana today and plays at the University of Mary and Minot State this weekend.
Kennedy Lape is an Oelwein graduate and sophomore pitcher at Wartburg College. The Knights (14-12, 4-2 American Rivers Conference) split their last doubleheader and have a losing streak of one.
Lape is 0-2 in five appearances. She has pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed seven hits, six walks, three earned runs and one hit batter, with one strikeout.
Wartburg hosts Nebraska Wesleyan on Saturday.
Abby Meyer is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and sophomore at Simpson College. The Storm (18-10, 1-5) have lost five straight.
Meyer is 1 for 3 with two runs and one RBI in five games.
Simpson plays at Buena Vista today.
Track and field
Peyton Halverson is a North Fayette Valley graduate and freshman at Upper Iowa. He placed fourth in the 800-meter run (2 minutes, 1.08 seconds) at the Rittgers Invitational at Coe College and anchored the sprint medley relay to a runner-up finish at the Luther Norse Invitational.
Gunner Meyer is a Wapsie Valley graduate and freshman for Upper Iowa. Meyer won the 100 hurdles (11.73) at the Luther Norse Invitational, was 13th in the 100 (11.73) and 16th in the 100 hurdles (12.14) at the Rittgers Invitational at Coe College.
The Peacocks participate in the Drake Relays on April 26-29.
Malayna Kiel is an Oelwein graduate and Southwest Minnesota State University freshman.
She placed 37th in the 100 hurdles (17.38) and 46th in the javelin (21.42 meters; 70 feet, 3 inches) at the South Dakota Early Bird Open, then placed sixth in the javelin (30.3; 99-5) and 15th in the 100 hurdles (18.87) at the Luther Norse Invitational.
The Mustangs participate in the Northwestern College Red Raider Open on Friday.
Ryin Lehmann is a North Fayette Valley graduate and junior at Wartburg. She placed eighth in the 400 hurdles (1:12.66) and 20th in the high jump (1.39; 4-6.75) at the Ashton May Invitational at UW-La Crosse on April 7.
Andrew Rownd is an Oelwein graduate and freshman at Wartburg.
Brody Stark is a Wapsie Valley graduate and sophomore at Wartburg. He placed 24th in the 400 (1:00.2), 25th in the long jump (5.33; 17-6) and 27th in the 110 hurdles (17.85) at the Ashton May Invitational.
The Knights participate in the UW-LaCrosse Invitational this weekend.
Hailey Eitzenhefer is a Wapsie Valley graduate and freshman at Hawkeye Community College. She placed 14th in the 400 (1:07.03) at the Good Friday Open in Dubuque on April 7.
Austin Langreck is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and freshman at Hawkeye. He placed 15th in the 800 (2:10.00) and anchored the 1,600 relay to 11th place (3:51.48).
Sydnie Martin is a Wapsie Valley graduate and freshman at Hawkeye.
Brennan Sauser is an Oelwein graduate and freshman at Hawkeye.
Maddi Vawter is an Oelwein graduate and freshman at Hawkeye. She placed 13th in the 200 (28.32) and 18th in the 100 (13.54) and anchored the 400 relay to sixth place (55.36).
The RedTails participate in the Mount Mercy DeBacker Invitational on Saturday.