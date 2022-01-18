Eight points away from equaling the home team.
Oelwein senior Malayna Kiel scored 32 points Monday during a 46-44 victory that snapped the Huskies’ 11-game losing streak in Hudson.
Kiel hit 14 of 15 free throws and added 11 rebounds, four assists and four steals to her night. Oelwein (2-11) trailed by 11 in the middle of the third quarter, according to head coach Jason Yessak, and went up by seven in the fourth before holding on.
Kiel scored 24 points in the second half after sitting out five minutes of the second in foul trouble. Maria Rael scored three points while Natalie Crandall and Libby Gearhart each put in two.
Macey McKenna scored 17 while Addie Rhoades added 11 and Madison Willand netted 10 for the Pirates (4-10).
Hudson boys 77, Oelwein 46
Carter Jeanes scored 17 and Cole Hamilton added 10 but a four-point third quarter felled the Huskies (1-11) on Monday in Hudson.
Jeanes nailed three 3-pointers; he added nine rebounds, three steals and a block.