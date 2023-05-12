Garet Kiel won the 110-meter high hurdle Monticello district championship (15.11 seconds) and Conall Sauser won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs (4:34.15, 9:57.16) to lead Oelwein’s boys to 70 points and sixth place Thursday in Monticello.
Both advance to the 2A state meet, as does the boys 110-meter shuttle hurdle relay (Brock Steinlage, Matthew Bratten, Hayden Tripp and Kiel), who clocked 1:04.16 to place second.
The top two finishers in each event automatically qualify for state.
Ray Gearhart placed third in the 1,600 (10:03.27) and Jacob Sullivan placed fourth in the 800 (2:02.74); both were preliminarily listed as potential qualifiers.
Official state qualifier lists were not available as of press time.
The girls placed ninth with 29 points.
Distance crews lead Sumner-Fredericksburg
Hillary Trainor won the 1,500 and 3,00 runs (4:49.53, 10:34.38) and anchored the distance medley relay to runner-up (4:17.89) Thursday at the Osage district meet in Osage.
The other runners were Jana May, Ava Bernhard and Sasha Gitch.
Trey Nederhoff anchored the boys distance medley relay to a runner-up spot (3:44.22) and an automatic spot at state. The other runners were Kade Mitchell, Grant Henderson and Tatum Nuss.
The Cougar girls placed sixth (51 points) and the boys placed 11th (30.5).
North Fayette Valley automatically qualified throwers Hannah Schroder, who won the shot put (38 feet, 1.25 inches) and discus (123-5), and Sarah Dean (second, discus, 116-4) and Ayden Burrow in the 110 hurdles (second, 14.9) and 400 hurdles (first 57.89).
A complete list of qualifiers will appear in Monday’s paper.
Golf
West Central boys place sixth at sectional
Brandon Cushion shot an 89 to place seventh at the Clayton Ridge Sectional on Wednesday in Guttenberg as West Central shot a 392 to place sixth.
Brooks Ingels posted a 94 and Nolan Cushion shot a 96.
Wapsie Valley boys place seventh at sectional
The Warriors shot a 364 Wednesday at the East Buchanan Sectional in Winthrop. No individual results were available as of press time.
North Fayette Valley girls win Upper Iowa Conference title
Kassie Tilleraas shot a 99 and Shae Moncada shot a 100 to place 3-4 and five TigerHawks were in the top nine as NFV won the Upper Iowa Conference championship with a 406. Brooklyn Hoey (103), Allison Torkelson (104) and Claire Britt (106) rounded out the scorers.
West Central was eight with a 512, led by Abby Squires’ fifth-place 102.
Soccer
Aplington-Parkersburg boys 11, Northeast Iowa United 1
Giles Cowell scored Tuesday for NEIU (1-12), which opens the 3A Substate 3 bracket hosting Western Dubuque (2-12) at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
North Fayette Valley boys 2, Waverly-Shell Rock 0
Kaleb White and Brody Schupbach each scored in the final 10 minutes Tuesday in Waverly as the TigerHawks (8-6) ended the regular season on a three-game win streak.
Lincoln Aeschliman had two assists for NFV, which hosts Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the postseason opener.
Decorah girls 2, NFV 1
Makenna Grove scored Tuesday for the TigerHawks’ first goal since April 18, but NFV (1-9) fell at Decorah. The TigerHawks travel to Columbus Catholic on Wednesday to open the postseason.
Tennis
Berry goes 1-1 during Decorah district meet
Oelwein’s boys tennis saw No. 7 seed Nevin Berry win a first-round match at the 1A Decorah district individual tournament over two days in Decorah on Monday and Tuesday.
Berry went three sets in both his matches, a 7-5, 2-6, 6-1 win and a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 loss.
Kale Berinobis went 0-1 while the doubles teams of Parker Sperfslage and Austin Schoultz went 0-1 and Cooper Reisner and Westin Woodson went 0-1.