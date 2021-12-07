Look at how far he’s come.
Brennan Sauser didn’t start distance running until his sophomore season but drove himself toward a college scholarship. Sauser reached the Class 2A state cross-country meet as a junior and senior and earned a spot in the Class 2A 3,200-meter state meet field as a junior.
All of it led to signing Tuesday with Hawkeye Community College, and an eye toward a Division I program in two years.
“I feel like I always have the same pressure on me,” Sauser said. “I knew I was going to run in college, that wasn’t a question for me. I was never too worried about it.”
Hawkeye cross-country/track and field head coach Tyler Mulder was on hand Tuesday to go over the paperwork and see Sauser’s ceremony.
“What caught my eye was his cross-country performance at state (as a junior) and then at state track” Mulder said. “Another thing I really enjoyed seeing is him being part of this training group out of Ankeny, called Accelerate. I got to get in touch with that coach and he spoke highly of Brennan.”
Sauser qualified for the 2A meet as a junior with a time of 17 minutes, 30.71 seconds, then placed 29th in 17:57.2. As a senior, he was sixth in 17:12.65 and helped guide the Huskies program to state for the first time in the new millennium.
“As I said several times, he’s the reason Oelwein cross-country has become relevant and successful,” Oelwein head coach Jason Gearhart said. “For a kid that didn’t start running until his sophomore year of high school, to achieve all this … to be a three-year runner and achieve this is incredible.
“The credit goes to him for his hard work, sacrifice and dedication. Hawkeye is getting a great runner and a great student.”
Sauser placed 17th at state in the 3,200 (10:36.33) after winning the state qualifier in 10:24.88.
“I think I just liked the guys there and the ability to compete at a national level,” Sauser said. “I liked the area, and they send a lot of guys to Division I. That’s my end goal, and I think it was my best move to go there.
“It’s a really good track school, which I think is my better of the two sports.”
Kiel previously committed to the University of Dubuque months ago, but expressed relief after signing her celebratory letter of commitment.
“I guess I’m just really excited,” she said. “I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time. It’s an unreal feeling almost because now I get to start working toward next year while working for this year. It’s something I’ve worked for, for a long time.”
She will play basketball and run track for the Spartans.
Kiel placed fourth in the 100-meter hurdles and 10th in the 400 hurdles at the Class 2A state meet last season. As a three-year starter for the Huskies basketball team, Kiel has 442 points in 64 games (6.9 average), with a 9.04 average as a sophomore and junior.
She has averaged five rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.8 steals per game through her career.
“I’m excited for her,” Oelwein basketball coach Jason Yessak said. “It’s a big step and a great milestone for her. UD is a great place for her to go.”