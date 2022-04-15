Interests change.
Something loved as a child is looked on fondly forever. But one can also lose a measure of regard for it.
Thus explains Malayna Kiel’s quiet, at-home ceremony Thursday morning as she signed a national letter of intent to hurdle for Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, Minn.
“I decided to just do something with my family,” she said Thursday. “I’m incredibly thankful for them. I wouldn’t be anywhere today without my family, coaches and closest friends.”
Kiel previously committed to play basketball and run track at the University of Dubuque, an NCAA Division III program. But Kiel garnered continued interest from a couple Division II track programs and was enticed by the scholarship opportunity.
Kiel’s junior season, in which she placed fourth in the 100-meter hurdles and 10th in the 400 hurdles at the Class 2A state meet, provided her with a newfound love for the sport.
Oelwein track head coach Gary Goeller watched as Kiel’s success opened her worldview.
“I think having the success she had helped her to see she could be successful in that sport as well,” he said in September when she committed to Dubuque.
Kiel admittedly found herself drawn more to the hurdles in the last year-plus. She was wary of what she termed in September as “being selfish,” but noted Goeller, basketball head coach Jason Yessak and anyone else she’s asked for advice consistently put out a message of unconditional support for her decision.
“Basketball had always been a love of mine, then track came along,” Kiel said Thursday. “I decided eventually that I needed to follow my heart and just focus on track in college. I’m very excited to attend SMSU for the next four years.
“Coach (Kirk Nauman) will give me an opportunity to expand my hurdle abilities and I will be able to learn from some very good athletes while I’m there.”
SMSU saw Isatu Shirek placed fourth at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference indoor championships in the 60-meter hurdles (8.71 seconds) in February. The Mustangs have eight hurdlers listed on their roster.
Kiel opened the season posting third-place finishes in the 100 and 400 hurdles at the girls home meet Tuesday amidst an increased headwind that wreaked havoc on most of the field. Oelwein competes at the Crestwood Relays on Tuesday.