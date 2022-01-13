MAYNARD — Calm, relaxed.
West Central senior Mikaela Kime had a Shrine Bowl audition to tape later, but she sat down in a classroom with a seemingly ever-present smile and sense of poise.
Kime is one of myriad multi-sport athletes at the Class A school. Her sport of choice during the fall and winter as a high schooler is cheerleading, and she’s helped the program reinvent itself on the fly since joining as a freshman.
“It lets me be creative, honestly,” Kime said of what drew her to cheerleading. “There are dancing elements or stunt elements. I still focus on academics and school and stuff, as well, but I don’t just have to play with a ball.
“I get to be creative and use my strength, use elements of that for stunting and use my mind to choreograph dances or routines.”
First-year head coach Bailey Bergman, herself a high-school cheerleader, sits next to Kime and nods along.
“I think it’s great of her to say that and I hope that once she and this senior class leave, we’ll be able to build on (what they’ve done) and keep doing that,” Bergman said. “When I cheered as a junior and senior, we tried to get people to see we did more than just stand on the sideline. Once Mikaela started (organizing stunts), I can see that it’s come even further.”
Kime and her teammates have also put together camps to teach younger children and routines to perform during halftime. She helps organize student section themes and has actively recruited others to either fall or winter cheerleading teams.
“Doing the little kid camps or dances gets them involved, too,” Kime said. “To see, ‘Oh, they do more than what we see at the game, too.’ When I was little, we never really got to do something like that, and I would have loved that.”
Bergman admittedly went to Kime and football cheerleader Isabelle Steinbronn in the fall and essentially told them they were in charge as much as she was.
“I’ve relied on her and, Isabelle Steinbronn a ton,” Bergman said. “I’m a first-year coach. It was, ‘OK, show me how you do it. Show me what you want practice to be.’
“Now I know what standards they have and I’m going to keep them.”
Her team does cardio and lifts weights. It goes through the same amount of practice time most other teams do.
“I get to pump up my friends on the court and the field and hang out with them, but also get to bring spirit to the whole school in pep rallies and things like that,” Kime said. “I stay in shape for the sports I play but I also get to be creative without it being so demanding or having that pressure.
“People don’t come to necessarily watch us. But we have this bar (for ourselves) we can keep raising.”