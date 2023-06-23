Darin Pint chuckled.
One might imagine the smile that accompanied it.
“I think my association — because my players played so well, they gave me the award,” Pint laughed about his 2023 Dave Williams National Coach of the Year Award from the Golf Coaches Association of America in early June. “It was a nice recognition, but certainly the players get most of the credit for having such a great year.”
Pint guided Kirkwood College’s men’s golf team to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II championship in late May. The Eagles shot a four-day 1,168 to win the championship by eight strokes over Parkland College. Kolby Shackelford placed fourth overall (286) and Nathan Bratanata (290) tied for seventh to lead the way.
“Well, we were fortunate enough to win the Division II national championship,” the Fairbank native noted. “You have to be physically ready to go, as well as mentally and emotionally.”
Pint’s 27th season at Kirkwood produced the program’s first national championship and 10 wins in 14 tournaments, including the junior college besting an all-NAIA field at The Verhille Invitational. He was named Dave Williams National Coach of the Year in 2016 and 2020, as well, and the 2017, 2018 and 2021 ICCAC Coach of the Year. Pint was inducted into the NJCAA Coaches Hall of Fame in 2019.
“We had a good year, but you never know how you’re going to play against the Southern schools,” Pint said. “In a four-day national tournament, we couldn’t afford to be behind the eight-ball very much. We concentrated on having a series of one-day tournaments. Don’t think about the big picture, just each day.”
That approach aided the Eagles, which were third after Day 1 and shot into the lead after the second day.
“It’s hard to sleep on a lead night after night. That’s where the emotional and mental challenge came in. That’s why we concentrated on winning the day (each day),” the coach said. “It’s a challenge. But I told the guys, ‘These PGA Tour guys do it week in, week out.’ If they ever want to get to that point in their career, they better get used to playing four days in a row.”
He reveled in the players’ experience, choosing to focus on that after each round rather than the minutiae of tinkering with swings and course management.
“I don’t know if it’s relief so much as — maybe a little relief because it’s been a long process to try and get there,” he said of the final day. “But it was more, just excitement for the guys. This is what they signed up for, what they want to accomplish. As a coach, to see that come to fruition is what you want for them.”