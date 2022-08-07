It’s the one thing Brian Krall wants to see out of Wapsie Valley’s wrestling program as he shifts from being the varsity lead assistant coach to head coach. Krall was appointed head coach after the resignation of former head coach Danny Adams.
“Everybody has a little bit of a different personality that feeds into their coaching style, and I’m no different,” he said. “I’m a little bit more of an aggressive person by nature, so I’m going to be a little more offensive in my coaching style. We’re going to look to attack on a constant basis. If there is time on the clock, there is time to score points.”
Krall begins his 13th season associated with the program; he started as an assistant with Adams.
“We are very thankful for the years of service from coach Danny Adams. Brian Krall has been a longtime assistant wrestling coach, and has been a part of some successful teams and individuals over the years at Wapsie Valley,” Athletic Director Brett Bergman said. “We are excited for coach Krall to lead Wapsie Valley wrestling into the future.”
Krall’s son and former four-time state qualifier Kaleb is one of his two assistant coaches, as is Beau Sorenson.
“I’ve been tight with the program since Danny and I came on board, so I think it will be a pretty easy transition,” Brian said. “I’m really looking forward to the opportunity of leading the program.”