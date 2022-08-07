Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Coaches

Longitme Wapsie Valley assistant Brian Krall, left, takes over for former head coach Danny Adams.

 File photo

Become the hunter.

It’s the one thing Brian Krall wants to see out of Wapsie Valley’s wrestling program as he shifts from being the varsity lead assistant coach to head coach. Krall was appointed head coach after the resignation of former head coach Danny Adams.

Tags

Trending Food Videos