This was not part of the plan.
Derek Kuennen grew up with a teacher/coach father. While he appreciated and admired that, it was not something he felt a strong need to steer toward.
His career path eventually turned toward teaching science, and he added coaching as part of it. And Kuennen kept building — a recent interim principal stint led to appointment as the high school’s new assistant principal and athletic director.
“It’s funny,” Kuennen chuckled Tuesday while getting the high school gym set up for summer basketball workouts.
“I keep saying things I wasn’t going to ever do — my dad was a teacher and a coach, and I saw the aspect of that from our home. I thought, ‘I’ll never teach or coach’ just because of the challenges that can bring,” he added. “Then I went and I started teaching, and then taught and coached. I said, ‘I’ll never do administration. That’s not for me.’
“And here I am. It wasn’t really in the grand plan, but I feel a lot of loyalty to our town and our community.”
Kuennen has been with the school system for nine years, starting as a long-term substitute teacher. He was interim principal from July 1 to Oct. 1 as Tim Hadley was on Iowa Army National Guard duty. As the calendar turned toward the end of 2023’s first quarter, former AP/AD Jamie Jacobs informed him and others of her desire to shift toward middle school principal.
Kuennen and Jacobs then began working together in an effort to make the transition smooth.
“I think it was beneficial for both of us,” Jacobs said. “For me, it was a great reflective tool to see the systems and structures I implemented or refined in my time as AD. For Derek, it helped give him the lay of the land and opened his eyes to the other side of athletics. He really latched onto everything right away and got thinking about how his strengths would fit in.”
Kuennen noted he “asked for stuff, ‘Give me things to do’” so he could learn during the transition period.
“Mentoring is 100 percent the right term,” Kuennen said of Jacobs’ tutelage. “That’s another aspect in which I’m super-fortunate. Being that she’s just going to the elementary school, she’s a phone call away. Her and I talk at least once a day, and I’m asking her about this or that. She’s been super-helpful with all of that, the transition, so I’m fortunate.”
It’s a transition he hopes will close a loop, for now. Since Kuennen joined the school system, Oelwein has employed nearly a half-dozen athletic directors.
“There have been a lot of people through that door, and it hurts kids, ultimately, and the people I work with,” Kuennen said. “That’s not what I want, and not what anyone who came before me wanted. Hopefully, the long-term goal is to help provide stability and consistency for the kids and our coaches.
“The kids, the community, the building — all that stuff is pretty second nature for me, which is awesome. That’s why I’m really excited about this change in position — I feel like I know so many people that if I need help with something, I know who to reach out to. In the school, in the community. I’m excited about that aspect.”