SUMNER — Sometimes, one run is all that’s needed.
It turned out that way Thursday, as Aubree Land’s third-inning single plated Jana Meyer for Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli’s 1-0 North Iowa Cedar League East victory against resurgent Wapsie Valley.
The win locked up a second consecutive NICL East title for the Cougars (20-6, 9-1), who are three games ahead of Jesup (17-9, 6-4) with two to play for both squads.
“I was trying to put it in play, take it to the right side,” Land said, of her 2-2 count single to right. “(Wapsie’s Taylor Buhr) pitched me an outside pitch, and I just stepped and took it that way. It scored a run.”
Meyer reached on a two-out single and moved to second during an error on the play. She went to third on a passed ball and trotted home when Land’s single dropped.
Two other Cougars advanced as far as third base, and two moved to second, but Buhr and the Warriors (20-7, 5-7) escaped further damage each frame as Buhr and Addison Murray engaged in a pitcher’s duel.
“Definitely a battle,” Murray said. “Obviously, we would have liked to have a better day with our offense, but … offense wasn’t there, so we really picked it up on defense.”
Buhr was caught stealing in the sixth for the third out, and Mae Wedemeier was stranded after a two-out single in the top of the seventh. The Warriors saw Hailey Wehling and Elle Voy also single, but both were left on base with their two-out hits.
“I think, honestly, even though we lost, there were so many wins out of that,” Wapsie’s Sydney Matthias said. “Our defense was spot-on the whole night, and they got a couple good hits when they needed to. But our pitching was solid. We struggled a little bit with the bats, but we made adjustments when needed.”
Buhr gave up five hits and three walks but struck out eight.
Murray allowed four hits but struck out six.
Meyer went 1 for 2 with a walk and two steals. Isabel Bernard, Jamie Jones and Land all went 1 for 3.
“Our defense did good holding them,” Land said. “There were definitely a couple innings they could have scored, but the defense held. And Addi did a great job pitching.”
Added Matthias: “That was a really clean game defensively, for both teams. Offensively, it was a close game the entire way through.”