DENVER — Alivia Lange looked up and said, “I don’t play front row.”
Denver athletic director Nate Skaar handed the Sumner-Fredericksburg junior her plaque as the tournament’s defensive MVP but called her the offensive MVPwhile announcing it.
He quickly apologized and Lange responded, “It’s OK.”
Lange walked out of the Cyclones’ invitational with her plaque and 38 digs, which put her over 1,000 for her career. More importantly, she helped the Cougars go 5-0 to win the tournament and finally exorcise a losing streak to the host dating back to Sept. 19, 2020.
“I’ve always loved to put a smile on their face because I feel like helping them out is helping the team out as a whole,” Lange said Wednesday in Sumner, when she was nine digs away from 1,000.
Added sophomore Isabelle Ellliot: “She’s such a selfless player. She wants the best for her teammates and would do anything to get her teammates to be successful.”
Lange wanted to reach 1,000 digs in high school when she was in fifth grade.
Most every athlete forever through time has grown up with the dreams one ascribes to them at a certain point.
But those in the know insist Lange’s recollection is no joke. Lange brings up college volleyball matches or Olympic matches she watched as a youth.
Head coach Tori Sorensen brings up a junior high meeting with her.
“She asked me to critique her passing. She had a little bit of a bend in her elbow where she did a praying motion,” Sorensen said. “I explained what she was doing, and the following day she comes back and she goes, ‘I fixed it.’
“I said, ‘You fixed it, huh? Let me see,’ thinking, yeah right. So, I tossed her a couple of balls and hit a few at her and she was right. She fixed it. In a day. Now, people don’t do that.”
How?
Lange had her sister hit ball at her for two hours, Sorensen said.
Sorensen reinforced Lange’s watch habits.
“She watches college games. She watches men’s games. She watches women’s games. She watches (team) USA,” the coach said. “If I hand her game tape or, for example, I have video of Stanford’s libero.
“If I hand it to her, she’s going to come back tomorrow having watched it and broken it down and have comments for me. She’s such an analytical thinker.”
Said Lange of studying whatever volleyball is available to her: “It’s always been my goal to try and be as good as them.”
The 5-foot-6 Lange began her youth career as a setter. A realization soon came.
“I learned that I could not jump very high, and not being very tall doesn’t set you up for much success in the front row,” she said. “So, I started to work really hard in the back row.”
Sorensen’s familiarity and work with Lange in junior high led the coach to bring her into varsity practices as a freshman. Trials ensued and were passed
“It’s more on the line of her continuing to improve; she had that drive where her technique was already there, can we handle the mental aspect of it?” Sorensen said. “Being brought up a s a freshman is really difficult. It doesn’t matter how close you are with the upperclassmen. There’s always that viewpoint of you’re taking someone’s spot they think they should have.
“I don’t look at it like that … but the kids do sometimes.”
Lange concurred.
“An underclassman on varsity, it’s a big responsibility,” she said. “To be a leader as an underclassman, you don’t get looked at (as someone in that role). I had to have the mentality of, ‘It’s OK, not everyone is going to agree with this.’
“You just have to remember you being a leader is also helping your teammates. It’s not being selfish. Your teammates need it as much as you do.”
Lange recorded 342 digs while playing 34 matches and 87 of 95 possible sets. She added 33 assists, 21 aces and six kills and was named Honorable Mention All-North Iowa Cedar League.
The next season produced 384 digs, 69 assists, 28 aces and two kills. Numbers this season are 303 digs, 29 aces, two assists and one kill.
“Her mental state is to get every single ball up, which is something very special about her,” Elliot said. “She can read hitters well; she always knows where to go because she’s reading the hitters so well.”
Lange reached and broke 1,000 during Sumner-Fredericksburg’s first match Saturday, a 21-12, 21-9, win against Starmont with 10 digs.
“I’ve worked really hard for this; I’ve put in a lot of time,” she said. “I didn’t expect to get it (by) my junior year, so I think that’s really cool.”
An ecstatic holler.
That describes most of Lange’s reactions to her team scoring a point.
Could be match point. Could be point No. 1. Could be ahead 15. Could be behind five.
It’s developed from years of playing with her friends, across multiple sports.
“Also cheering on my teammates,” is what helped her acclimate to varsity quickly, according to Lange. “You get to play multiple sports with each other. You get to read people, get to know them a whole lot better.”
Noted Elliot: “If I’m getting down on myself — we’ve played with each other for so long, that we can just read each other. ‘You’ve got it Belle. You’ve got it. Come on.’”
Lange’s analytical and learn-by-feel approach has always fascinated her coach. Sorensen uses myriad adjectives to describe Lange’s process and sees her incorporating volleyball in her life for a while.
“She’s so intelligent and so driven,” Sorensen said. “At some point, if she decides to, she’d make a fantastic coach.”