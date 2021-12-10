MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. —Four members of the Wartburg Knights football squad received postseason honors from D3football.com, landing on the All-Region 5 team.
North Fayette Valley alum Ethan Lape is the sole offensive player to earn honors for the Knights, finding a spot on the second team. The senior guard was a first-team All-Conference honoree from the American Rivers Conference and scored a 1-yard touchdown in the Knights final home game of the season.
Senior linebacker Antonio Santillan was selected to the first team defense while
senior defensive back Eli Barrett earned second team Defense honors. Senior cornerback JoJo McNair landed on the third team.
Players nominated for All-Region are eligible to be considered for D3football.com All-America honors, which will be announced Dec. 17.
Wrestling
Starmont wrestling goes 3-0 at Edgewood quadrangular
The Stars claimed three dual meet victories Thursday in Edgewood, topping Clayton Ridge, 66-12, Edgewood-Colesburg, 48-30, and Maquoketa Valley, 42-30.
Bowen Munger went 3-0 with three pins at 160 pounds while Emmet Elledge went 3-0 with two pins and a forfeit at 138. Anthony King went 3-0 with a pin and two forfeits and Skyler Jaster went 3-0 with three forfeits.
Sumner-Fredericksburg wins twice in Jesup
The Cougars claimed dual meet victories of 60-13 against East Marshall/GMG and 66-18 against the host on Thursday in Jesup.
Davis VanSickle (126), Noah Henderson (152) and Kyle Kuhlmann (195) went 2-0 with two pins. Also going 2-0 were Cael Judisch (113), Trace Meyer (120), Hunter Jurgensen (138), Treyce Ensign (182), Ethan Hunt (220) and Cadillac Pagel (285).
Basketball
West Central boys 56, Starmont 32
The Blue Devils (1-3) won their first game of the year Thursday in Maynard. No statistics were available as of press time.
West Central-Starmont girls face off
No result or statistics were available as of press time from Thursday’s game.
— Gidal Kaiser, ODR Sports Editor