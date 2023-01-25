FAIRBANK — Fundamental things.
Guarding tight on defense. Making switches.
Being calm shooting free throws.
Jump stopping.
Everything Wapsie Valley has trained to do well, it didn’t for stretches of the final 12 minutes of Tuesday’s 68-66 overtime loss to Grundy Center.
Thus the loss to the Class 2A No. 8 ranked Spartans.
“The two things that hurt us, ultimately — those two shots (Jalen) Kirkpatrick makes at the end of the game; his shot at the end of regulation only cuts our lead to 12 or 14 if we’re doing our things right,” Wapsie head coach Marty McKowen said. “The things we should have done correctly were making free throws and finishing strong at the rim.
“We did neither one and against a team that’s really good, you can’t make those mistakes. We proved it tonight.”
The 1A No. 8-ranked Warriors (13-2) led by 12 at halftime, by that margin with 45 seconds left in the third frame behind Briggs Boehme’s 3-pointer (43-31) and again with Andrew Westpfahl splitting foul shots at the 4:41 mark of the fourth (51-39).
Things were even relatively good as the final stanza hit the one-minute mark, with a 56-49 advantage for the home team after two Mason Harter free throws.
Then it collapsed for the first time.
Brayden Wallis’ 3 closed the gap to 56-52. Westpfahl split from the line. Tiernan Vokes missed the front end of a 1-and-1 but Westpfahl was called for a foul.
Kirkpatrick drilled his free throws (57-54), and Westpfahl split another pair (58-54). Tate Jirovsky couldn’t complete a three-point play (58-56), and Westpfahl split another pair (59-56) with 14 seconds left.
Grundy moved upcourt, then ran its play. Kirkpatrick, who hit three 3s in the second half, let fire with a near-open look and six seconds on the clock. The ball splashed through with three seconds remaining, but Wapsie had no timeouts and Boehme’s three-quarter court heave was thrown after the buzzer sounded.
“Defensively, overall tonight, we were pretty good with most of the stuff we did,” McKowen said. “It was our lack of execution on the offensive end.”
The Spartans led, 64-63, on Patrick Brown III’s three-point play before Harter came back with a pair of free throws (65-64). Westpfahl split free throws (66-64), then Vokes did (66-65).
Harter missed two from the line with 1:11 on the clock. Grundy missed a 3-pointer, and the host set up an inbounds play from the sideline during its next possession to add to its advantage.
Harter’s 3-foot baby hook shot attempt bounced off the rim. The Spartans got the rebound, then raced upcourt to call a timeout with seven seconds left.
On the inbound, Brody Zinkula pushed up the left sideline near his bench and handed off to Kirkpatrick on the wing. Kirkpatrick took a dribble, then rose up and fired with three seconds on the clock.
He raised his right arm and flashed ‘3’ as the ball splashed through with 1.8 counting. Kirkpatrick backpedaled, arms raised, as Harter tried to inbound the ball while the clock ran out.
At the buzzer the Spartan bench ran straight at Kirkpatrick, who scored a game-high 25, including 17 in the final 20 minutes.
Wapsie shot 2-of-9 from the field, including 2-of-8 on shots in the paint or near the rim, in the game’s final 8:41. It committed six turnovers and hit 11 of 19 free throws in the same span.
“Just work on more drills to finish at the rim. That’s what we have to do,” McKowen said. “It will be interesting to see how many point-blank shots we missed at the rim. They’re a tall, lengthy team that is hard to score over. Therefore, if you don’t do things fundamentally correct, the ball doesn’t go in. That;s what happened.”
Westpfahl scored 15 of his 24 in the first half, adding nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. Harter scored 15 of his 19 in the final 20 minutes, chipping in 14 rebounds and four blocks.
Casey O’Donnell added eight points before fouling out in overtime and Kane contributed seven points, six rebounds and two steals.