FAIRBANK — The shot went up clean, and looked on target.
Oelwein’s jumper with time running down from around the free-throw line hit off the iron, though, and flew into the hands of Wapsie Valley’s Lydia Imbrogno.
The senior forward held her 14th rebound firm and a loud exultation was heard seconds later from Imbrogno, her teammates and the home contingent as the Warriors held off Oelwein, 46-44, for their third consecutive win Friday.
Wapsie Valley (4-3, 1-0 North Iowa Cedar League East) then extended its win streak to four Saturday with a 31-19 win against Clayton Ridge at the Upper Iowa Classic.
“‘Don’t foul because then they’ll get on the line,’” Imbrogno said of her mindset on the play. “Definitely just don’t foul … and I’m a post, so I have to rebound. That’s my job.
“It was a loud atmosphere, so you have to focus in, zone out on the basket and do what you know how to do.”
Oelwein head coach Jason Yessak just dropped his head. The Huskies (1-4, 0-2) crawled back twice from a 10-point deficit and had three opportunities to take the lead in the final 45 seconds.
“I want her to shoot that shot every time,” he said of the shot. “Every time I want her to shoot it.
“The kids played hard tonight. Played real hard. Wapsie hit one more than we did, that’s what it came down to.”
The Huskies had control of the ball after a Warriors turnover and inbounded it from the defensive sideline with a little more than 40 seconds left of a 44-all contest. Oelwein’s inbound pass, however, was a rainbow toss-up toward the Wapsie basket in an effort to alleviate Wapsie’s press defense.
Instead, it was corralled by Wapsie’s Kate Risse. The sophomore guard grabbed the ball, looked up and put it in for a layup and a 46-44 advantage.
“I don’t even know,” she said of the play. “Once I got it, I was like, ‘I’ve got to go, I’ve got to do it for the team’ sort of thing.”
“It was a good feeling to know we were right there.”
Added Imbrogno, “I kind of squatted down and gave a double fist pump hoping she would make it, and she did. It was just our press, making sure we got the right read. We did.”
Oelwein missed a jumper on its end, forced a turnover but missed the front end of a 1-and-1 attempt, then forced another turnover but missed the final shot.
“We were down 10 twice and battled back both times,” Yessak said. “Got to within three the first time and the second time we tied it. I think we even had a chance to take the lead. Just didn’t happen.”
Malayna Kiel scored 12 to lead the Huskies while Maria Rael added nine and Natalie Crandall chipped in eight. Oelwein had 10 offensive rebounds, but scored just twice off them. It also missed 13 free throws.
Wapsie head coach Kayla Ott noted her team needed to feel the late pressure. It led 44-37 with 3:03 left in the game but had a 2:23 scoring drought before Risse’s steal and layup.
“They had to relax. That’s the biggest thing,” Ott said. “These girls need experience in tight games like this so that they can learn to keep their lead. That’s something where we are going to keep growing throughout the year.”
Risse collected eight points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. Reagan Barnes scored a team-best 10 and grabbed seven boards and Peyton Curley added nine points and six rebounds off the bench.
The Warriors broke open a close game with the Eagles on Saturday by holding Clayton Ridge to one third-quarter point. Statistics were unavailable as of press time.