MAYNARD — They drew close.
It wasn’t enough.
Abby Squires sank a pair of 3-pointers during a one-minute span to bring West Central within five points of Clayton Ridge, but the Eagles ran off a large run to close the Upper Iowa Conference game and claim a 47-33 win at Gene Klinge Gymnasium.
Squires’ first 3 closed their home team’s deficit to 37-29, and her second with 3 minutes left in the game cut the Eagles’ lead to 38-32. The Blue Devils (6-10, 2-8) missed four shots and two free throws — including the front end of a 1-and-1 — and committed two turnovers in the final three minutes.
Clayton Ridge (4-13, 3-10) missed its fair share of free throws down the stretch but dropped in two layups and enough foul shots to stave off the host.
“It’s a game of runs, as we all know. But I thought our girls played hard,” head coach Micah Ruroden said. “I was happy with the girls tonight. Given the outcome, I thought they did a great job. When you’re a girl down, sometimes it hurts.”
West Central was without sophomore 3-point specialist Kassidy Bantz because of illness. Bantz has started every game this season and, through 13 games, was second on the team in 3s made and taken (22 for 79). More than 80 percent of her shots are 3-pointers.
“Not having her out there to be able to stretch everything hurts,” Ruroden said. “When you don’t have a girl who can consistently hit a 3 — that game was completely different if we had her.
“But you have to roll with the rotation you have, and it took us a while to gel a little because that’s not a rotation we get into very often.”
The Blue Devils began the night 0-for-4 from long range, with Aaliyah Gordon’s triple cutting her team’s deficit to 16-9 45 seconds into the second quarter. West Central closed within 16-11 and 18-14 over the next five-plus minutes but had plenty of opportunities to draw closer.
A missed free throw was held onto via a Kaydence Martin offensive rebound, but a pair of foul shots were missed on the possession.
In the final five minutes of that frame, West Central went 3 for 8 from the foul line, missing a 1-and-1 front-end shot again. It also turned the ball over seven times and missed four shots.
Gordon scored 14 while Squires’ 3s pushed her to 10. Martin was held to four points but grabbed 17 rebounds and blocked a shot.
“What she didn’t do point-wise, with only having four, she made up in effort on the boards,” Ruroden said. “We challenged her to make sure (Clayton Ridge’s Camdyn Deutmeyer) didn’t control the boards and (Martin) did a nice job with that.”
Deutmeyer scored eight while JayLynn Moore led the Eagles with 16. West Central’s Emma Michels snared four steals and three assists while Squires added four assists.