MAYNARD — Abby Squires grabbed the offensive rebound and went up immediately for the putback.
Later, Squires’ 3-pointer ended a scoring drought and West Central utilized it to play evenly with Waterloo Christian in the final nine minutes of Monday’s contest.
The issue for the Blue Devils was the nine minutes and 33 seconds between Squires’ baskets.
The timeframe enabled the Regents to make their margin of victory beyond approach during a 43-22 win.
“We missed some shots we have been making.” Head coach Micah Ruroden said. “I felt like we over-rotated defensively and didn’t rebound as well tonight. The silver lining for us is these kinds of things are all correctable.”
Waterloo Central (5-2) scored 19 points in the third quarter to push its eight-point halftime lead (17-9) to 14 after 24 minutes (36-12).
Between Squires’ putback and the 3, the Blue Devils (3-1) missed 10 shots and committed seven turnovers.
The Regents grew their lead from 14-9 to 30-9, with Katie Costello leading the way.
Costello scored 31 of her team’s 43 points, hitting 12 of 28 shots, including 8 of 12 2-pointers. She added 11 rebounds and five steals.
Squires scored 10 to lead the way, with Kassidy Bantz netting a pair of 3s in the fourth and Kaydence Martin adding six. Ruroden noted Martin’s six were sporadic, as she scored the team’s first bucket, a layup in the second and a basket in the lane in the fourth.
“I felt we missed some opportunities in our post that we did not see at times,” he said. “We did some good things getting outside shot (attempts), but felt like in that game we needed to get it to our posts a little more.”
It was West Central’s first loss and represented its best opening four games since a 2-2 record in 2011-12, when the team finished 10-12. The 17-7 team in 2006-07 opened 2-2.
“I feel this group has a decent head on them and will focus on the things we can control,” Ruroden said of the three-game week. “This week is a tough one for us and at the end of the week I feel we will come out better as a team because of the level of competition.”