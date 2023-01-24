Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelwindailyregister.com.
Basketball
Jacob King is an Oelwein graduate and a sophomore for Cornell. The Rams (7-10, 5-3 Midwest Conference) have won three in a row.
James Stimson is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior for Cornell. Stimson has one offensive rebound.
The Rams host Illinois College today.
Gunner Meyer is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman for Upper Iowa. He is redshirting this season for fellow Wapsie alum and UIU head coach Brooks McKowen.
The Peacocks (12-8, 9-5 NSIC) have won three in a row and average 78.4 points per game, a plus-2 margin, and shoot 44.9 percent from the field (567 for 1,264).
UIU hosts Minnesota State-Moorhead on Friday and Northern State on Saturday.
Cassidy Pagel is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior for Upper Iowa.
The Peacocks (6-13, 2-13) have lost five in a row.
Pagel has scored 66 points, grabbed 50 rebounds, snagged eight assists and blocked three shots in 18 games. She is 26 for 66 from the field and 14 for 22 from the free-throw line.
UIU hosts Minnesota State University Moorhead on Friday and Northern State University on Saturday.
Kenlin Schmitt is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman at Luther College. The Norse (11-7, 6- 3A-R-C) won by 39 recently. Schmitt scored seven points on 2 of 3 shooting and 3 of 4 free throws, grabbed four rebounds and added one steal.
Schmitt has scored 11 points, grabbed five rebounds and snagged one steal in four games. She is 4 for 5 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.
Luther hosts Coe today.
Track and field
Carson Lienau is a Jesup graduate and a freshman at Northern Iowa. He won the shot put at the UNI Jack Jennett Invitational with a put of 15.96 meters, or 52 feet, 4.5 inches. He also placed third in the weight throw (16.5 meters, 54-1.75 feet). He placed ninth in the shot put premier division at the Larry Wieczorek Invitational in Iowa City with a put of 15.75 meters, or 51-8.25.
The Panthers are at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational from Feb. 3-4 in Nebraska.
Hailey Eitzenhefer is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman at Hawkeye Community College. She placed 15th in the 60-meter dash at the Jack Jennett Invitational in 8.92 seconds.
Austin Langreck is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman at Hawkeye Community College. Langreck placed 13th in the 400 dash at the Jack Jennett Invitational in 55.45seconds.
Sydnie Martin is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman at Hawkeye Community College. Martin placed third in the 400 dash at the Jack Jennett Invitational in 1:02.40.
Brennan Sauser is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman at Hawkeye Community College. He placed sixth in the mile at the Jack Jennett Invitational in 4:41.68.
Maddi Vawter is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman at Hawkeye Community College. She placed 11th in the 60-meter dash at the Jack Jennett Invitational in 8.76 seconds.
The RedTails are at the St. Ambrose Invitational this weekend in Davenport.
Ryin Lehmann is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a junior at Wartburg.
Brody Stark is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore at Wartburg. He placed sixth in the 60 hurdles at the Jack Jennett Invitational in 9.42 seconds.
The Knights are at the University of Minnesota this weekend.
Malayna Kiel is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman at Southwest Minnesota State. She placed 15th in the 60 hurdles at the SDSU D2 Open in 10.65 seconds and 37th in the 200 in 30.36.
The Mustangs are at the Mark Schuck Open & Multi at Mankato State in Mankato, Minn., this weekend.
Wrestling
Jordan Baumler is a North Fayette Valley graduate and redshirt senior 285-pounder for Upper Iowa. The Peacocks (8-2, 4-0 NSIC) has won four dual matches in a row.
Baumler is 6-5 on the season.
Gunner Rodgers is a North Fayette Valley graduate and redshirt junior 165-pounder for Upper Iowa. He is 6-5 on the season.
Donny Schmit is a Wapsie Valley graduate and redshirt senior 141-pounder for Upper Iowa. He is 4-2 on the season.
The Peacocks wrestle at Minot State on Friday and the University of Mary on Saturday in North Dakota.
Treyce Ensign is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman at Ellsworth Community College. Information for Ensign was unavailable as of press time.
Treyten Steffen is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior 197-pounder for Cornell. The Rams (8-2) have won five dual matches in a row.
Steffen is 13-8 on the season.
The Rams wrestle at the Pete Wilson Invitational in Wheaton, Ill., this weekend.