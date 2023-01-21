Effort. Energy. More energy.
It’s what Oelwein head coach Michael Mohlis continually asks for in games.
He got it Saturday from a few different players, including a trio off the bench, as the Huskies beat Don Bosco, 66-54, to snap a three-game winless streak.
“It felt good (to do that). It’s always fun to win at home,” sophomore Brady Burkhart said. “We always try to have fun on the bench, bring energy. We love to have fun on the bench, which is what coach Mo (Michael Mohlis) likes.”
Burkhart sank two free throws and grabbed a defensive rebound that led to a pair of foul shots from starter Conall Sauser after the Dons (4-13) closed within 35-33 near the five-minute mark of the third quarter.
Oelwein’s spurt came within 30 seconds, and later point guard Ethan DeTemmerman dropped in a layup off an inbounds play for a 41-33 advantage.
Toward the stanza’s end, DeTemmerman drained a 3 with five seconds left and Oelwein (7-8) turned a Don Bosco giveaway into a 3-pointer from Garet Kiel at the buzzer for a 52-39 score. The Dons previously closed within 46-39.
“It felt good to bounce back after — we’ve been coming out flat, haven’t been sharing the ball,” Detemmerman said of a losing skid that included Friday’s 54-46 North Iowa Cedar League East loss to Union Community. “
“Today, we all shared the ball together, first through fourth quarter, and nobody got down on each other. That’s definitely good.”
The host led 21-8 after the first stanza but a five and a half minute scoreless streak helped the visitor pull within 21-17. Sauser hit a jumper and DeTemmerman’s steal led to a 3 from Carter Jeanes, and the lead was back to nine (26-17).
The Huskies kept the margin between nine and 11 the rest of the half.
“(Don Bosco) absolutely won that second quarter, and we were flat, 100 percent,” Mohlis said. “We didn’t get anything we needed. But I was happy with the second half. We started finding it again and instead of giving more into the run they made, we chipped back.”
DeTemmerman scored 19 to pace the squad, while Sauser put up 14 and Jeanes added 11. Burkhart (six), Carson Cox (five) and Brock Steinlage (one) provided 12 off the bench.
“It’s something we’ve been talking about all year — getting quality play from our bench,” Mohlis said. “Today, they brought a lot of energy and effort and that’s crucial. We have to have that.
“Bring energy, toughness, all those things.”
Oelwein celebrated alumni night during the makeup contest, honoring past Huskies — of which Mohlis and assistant coaches Adam Bell and Spencer Logan are a part. According to Mohlis, double-digit Husky alumni are in the program’s coaching ranks, down to the youth level.
“It was good to see all the alumni here, and we won in front of them,” DeTemmerman said.