FAIRBANK — The Facebook post glowed nearly as brightly as its subject.
“Many games have been played here over the years and the field has seen many changes. When we take it this year on opening night it will be the first ever to be played under the lights! For all the players/coaches past and present this is a dream come true.
Thank you to our administration, school board & donors for making this possible!
Let there be light!💡”
The post on Wapsie Valley baseball’s page was accompanied by a quartet of photos with the stadium lights shining, akin to a generic image of ay baseball stadium a person might search for on Google images.
But this was not generic. Not by any stretch for Wapsie Valely baseball.
“It was very fun, and very rewarding,” longtime Wapsie head coach Tom Joecken said of the first time the lights were turned on, and the first night practice. “To be able to come out here, we had a perfect night for it. It was just a lot of fun. Ten years in the works. We’ve been asking for lights for 10 years, and it was just a very fun first practice.”
That first practice came after Wapsie’s first night game, a 14-0 run-rule loss to Waterloo East. No one blamed the lights, per se, for the season-opener, but everyone noted installation went right up to the deadline and the first night game was just the second time the lights were used for a prolonged period.
“Right away, we — it’s an adjustment,” senior Kane Schmitz said. “We’ve never played under lights before at home, so we had to practice with them on. They got done right before the season started; the first game, I don’t think we’d had a night practice yet with them.
“After that first game, we got a bunch of night practices in with them, got a lot more comfortable with them.”
Added Tucker Ladeburg, “That first practice, taking fly balls in the outfield ... it was pretty rough to read the ball. Obviously, it’s something to get used to, but right away it was tough to adjust.”
The Musco Total Light Control LED system was approved during January’s school board meeting and cost roughly $369,979 through See Electric out of Decorah.
“We are extremely fortunate to be in school district with a community, school administration and school board that not only places a high importance on school achievement, but also sees the importance of improving school facilities,” Athletic Director Brett Bergman said in a statement. “Keeping our facilities at the forefront enhances school spirit, attracts more students to be involved while in school, and builds community relationships as these facilities serve as gathering spaces for school and local communities.”
While it was by no means the tipping point, players and Joecken pointed to last season’s state playoffs as the proverbial final straw toward finally installing lights. The Warriors were the No. 2 seed in Class 1A Substate 4, but began the playoffs on the road because of the IHSAA’s postseason stipulation all home teams must have lights. The Warriors were upset in the first round after traveling to North Tama.
“Last year, we had to go up to North Tama as the 2 seed,” Schmitz said. “It makes a bigger difference playing at home, especially with our turf field that we know. A lot of teams don’t really play on that.”
Added Joecken: “We do play very good at home; we know our turf. It’s nice to be a 1 or 2 seed so you can host a couple games.”
It also allows the baseball team to schedule single games and doubleheaders later; previously, both the baseball and softball teams played at the exact same times during the day. There is a slight economic impact; most visiting programs who play the softball team earlier in the day stick around for later baseball games, as do the home fans.
That means more concession sales.
It also means, for the baseball team, fewer days with untold hours under the sunshine.
“The environment, man. Playing night baseball is just so fun,” Ladeburg said. “The fans, it feels like they’re all in the game.”
Shortstop Justus Kelley, another senior, was thrilled to get lights in before he left.
“I thought we weren’t going to get lights until a couple years out of my high school career,” he said. “I’m glad we got them my senior year. They’re awesome.”