Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register's weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics.
Golf
Mariah Nuss is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior for Northern Iowa. She did not participate in the Missouri Valley Championships.
Jacob Maloch is an Oelwein graduate and junior for Upper Iowa. Maloch tied for 19th (228, plus-12) as the Peacocks placed third at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference meet.
Softball
Carley Jeanes is an Oelwein graduate and sophomore second baseman for Upper Iowa. The Peacocks are 16-19 (7-8 NSIC). Jeanes has played in eight games this season and is 0 for 4 with an RBI and two walks.
UIU played at Augustana (S.D.) on Thursday in a doubleheader and hosts Minot State on Saturday.
Kennedy Lape is an Oelwein graduate and freshman pitcher for Wartburg College. The Knights are 20-10 (7-5 NSIC). Lape has not pitched this season.
Wartburg hosts Simpson College on Saturday.
Abby Meyer is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and freshman infielder for Simpson College. The Storm is 18-13 (3-7 A-R-C). Meyer has played in five games and scored four runs.
Simpson hosted Nebraska Wesleyan on Thursday and plays at Wartburg on Saturday.
Track and field
Abby Boehm is a North Fayette Valley graduate and freshman thrower for South Dakota State University. Boehm has not participated in outdoor meets this season.
The Jackrabbits are at the South Dakota Invitational this weekend.
Marin Ehler is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a senior thrower for Northern Iowa. She placed fourth (54.00 meters) at the Jim Duncan Invitational.
Riley Little is a Wapsie Valley graduate and senior sprinter for Northern Iowa. He placed second in the 110-meter hurdles (15.14 seconds) and fifth in the 200 dash (22.53).
Trevor Sauerbrei is a Wapsie Valley graduate and freshman sprinter for Northern Iowa. He ran the anchor leg of the 3,200 relay that won (3:15.91) and was eighth in the 400 (51.74).
The Panthers head to Iowa on Saturday.
Ryin Lehmann is a North Fayette Valley graduate and sophomore for Wartburg. She placed fourth in the 400 hurdles (1:10.31) at the Loras Midweek Invitational and placed 18th in the high jump (1.41 meters) and 22nd in the javelin (25.72 meters) at the UW-Platteville Invitational.
Brody Stark is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman for Wartburg. He placed 18th in the 400 hurdles (1:05.17) and 26th in the 110 hurdles (18.13).
The Knights participate at the Phil Esten Challenge this weekend in La Crosse, Wis.
Tyler Lienau is a Jesup graduate and Iowa senior thrower. He did not participate in the Hawkeyes most recent meets.
The Hawkeyes host an invitational Saturday.
Emily Treptow is a Jesup graduate and junior distance runner for Memphis. Treptow placed 19th in the 1,500 (4:54.63) and 37th in the 800 (2:23.5) at the War Eagle Invitational.
The Tigers host the Memphis Invitational this weekend.