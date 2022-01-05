Wapsie Valley’s Michael Mann sank a pair of free throws with four seconds left to clinch a 64-60 upset of Class 2A No. 2 ranked Denver (8-2) on Tuesday in Fairbank. Gunner Meyer scored 23, Parker Landsgard added 17 and Andrew Westpfahl chipped in 11.
The Warriors (5-3) led by seven (30-23) at the half and four (39-35) after three quarters. Each team scored 25 points in a hot-shooting fourth quarter.
Denver’s girls beat Wapsie Valley, 64-16. The Warriors (6-5) were led by Lydia Imbrogno’s nine points. Liza Riordan scored five and Mary Bodensteiner added two. The Cyclones led 17-8 after one quarter and 35-8 at halftime.
Sumner-Fredericksburg doubleheader postponed
The Sumner-Fredericksburg BCLUW doubleheader Tuesday was postponed because of the high wind weather situation in the region. No makeup date has been set yet.
Springville sweeps Starmont in doubleheader
Springville’s girls won, 74-24, on Tuesday in Springville. The boys won, 107-27, as the Orioles rolled in the Tri-Rivers West conference games.
NFV bowlers swept by Charles City
On Tuesday at Lilac Lanes, the Comet girls won by 27 pins, 2,131-2,104, while the boys won, 2,983-2,584.
Alexis Scholbrock rolled a 337 series for the TigerHawk girls (1-3) while Hailey Wurzer rolled a 305. In the boys match, Thomas Sadler (384), James Baumler (359), Connor McMurray (320) and Mason Brown-Gonnerman (317) all broke 300 for their series.