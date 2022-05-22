By Gidal Kaiser
DES MOINES — ‘Give everything you can for a minute.’ ‘You can do anything for a minute.’
Wording doesn’t matter. Meaning is key.
It was the unofficial motto of Wapsie Valley’s 1,600-meter relay team this season. The quartet of Sydnie Martin, Emma Jones, Peyton Curley and Brylee Bellis closed their season Saturday during the 1A 1,600 relay final. Wapsie placed fourth in 4 minutes, 10.3 seconds — a half-second ahead of Pekin but 0.76 behind Nashua-Plainfield.
“We were just trying to push ourselves to get to the finals and we placed fourth,” Martin said. “We cut off what, seven seconds from our PR (in the preliminary) to get to the final? I don’t know how to explain that feeling. It’s awesome.”
The senior opened the finals in lane 3 after the Warriors put down a 4:09.88, but “seeing the lanes doesn’t matter,” Martin said. She and Jones combined for a 2:04.75 opening two laps.
“You forget about everything else,” Jones said of the handoff from Martin. “You just run your race, and it helps to have really good runners with you because it pushes you to go further than you know you can go.”
Wapsie was second through the first two laps.
“Just go out and run like I know how, plus 10 percent,” Martin said of her mindset. “Everything I’ve done has come to this now. It feels amazing to come out how we did.”
Jones gave way to Curley, who ran a 1:03.792 leg. It was fifth-fastest amongst all third legs and Wapsie dropped into third.
“When I get the baton, I’m thinking about how good all my teammates ran and I don’t want to let them down,” Curley said.
Bellis’ anchor was 1:01.728. She was overtaken by Nashua-Plainfield’s anchor with roughly 50 meters left in the leg.
“When you have those people pulling you, you stick with them,” she said. “I feel accomplished.”
Added Martin, “Yeah, accomplished is a good word.”