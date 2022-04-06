FAIRBANK — Sydnie Martin was the lone Wapsie Valley runner to qualify for the Class 1A state meet her freshman year.
As a junior, she reached state in the 400-meter dash again and helped three of the four Warriors relays during a two-day, on-and-off rainshower of a meet.
Senior year has yet to play out, but Martin knows a little of what the future will bring. She will run cross-country and track for Hawkeye Community College.
Martin, who officially signed with Hawkeye a few weeks ago, held a small ceremony Wednesday to commemorate the event.
“It was definitely more of a ‘I want to do it, but I wasn’t sure where at,’” deal, Martin said. “A couple schools reached out to me, but Hawkeye — the coach is super-awesome and just made it that much easier of a decision.
“I liked that I was able to stay closer to my family and they had (a major for) what I wanted to go into, career-wise. It fit pretty good.”
Martin opened the outdoor season as anchor for both the 1,600-meter relay and distance medley relay that won gold Tuesday in Jesup. She ran the 400 dash at state last season in 1 minute, 2.84 seconds and anchored the 3,200 relay (11th) and sprint medley relay (17th). Martin also was the opening leg for the 1m600 relay.
“She’s been a catalyst for what we’re trying to build here,” head coach Duane Foster said. “She was the only runner we had at state as a freshman, and she was the only one with experience when we took nine girls last year. She’s been a great leader and helpful in what we’re trying to build up as a program.”
Martin placed 37th (21:24) in the Class 1A state cross-country
five-kilometer race as a junior and 58th (21:45.96) as a senior. She helped Wapsie qualify for state as a team and place 13th at state.
Martin joins several area athletes who have signed with the RedTails next season, including teammate Hailey Eitzenhefer and Oelwein’s Maddi Vawter.
“Being able to run with girls I know and being able to compete at a higher level definitely caught my eye,” Martin said.