It was absolutely fine.
West Central sophomore center Kaydence Martin scored just nine points during Friday’s Upper Iowa Conference game against South Winneshiek.
However, the Warriors’ gameplan — pancaking and fronting and double-teaming Martin allowed Kassidy Bantz to take 11 3-pointers and the team to take 19.
West Central hit seven of them and ended up claiming their first win of the season, 57-44.
“You’ll see it in the stats and on film against South (Winneshiek),” head coach Micah Ruroden said. “They tried pancaking her with diagonals and our shooters were ready to rip because they didn’t have a ton of pressure. She demanded a lot of respect from their defense.
“For her to demand such a presence as a sophomore is huge for our squad. For teams to sell out on a sophomore’s abilities, it’s huge for us going forward.”
Through the first four games, Martin averages 12 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Blue Devils (1-3 1-2), with one steal and a block alongside. She’s dropped double digits twice (16, then 15) and is shooting 50 percent (20 for 40) from the field.
Her emergence isn’t a surprise to Ruroden. Martin played in all 21 games last season, finding time here and there on the court as senior Bryleigh Rouse’s backup.
She scored eight of her total 43 points during the postseason, with four points and a two blocks against Central Elkader and four points and a rebound against Nashua-Plainfield.
“We saw it toward the end of last year going into the postseason,” Ruroden said of Martin’s ability. “The unfortunate thing for her is that she was behind Bryleigh last year and we rode our senior center.
“But we knew Kaydence was coming. It was just a matter of her being able to get a bit more of the spotlight herself.”
Ruroden saw potential before Martin joined the high school program. He “put the bird in her ear early” as an eighth-grader and detailed what she needed to do to set herself on that path. Martin put in the work and the form is still evolving.
It also means sometimes she’ll be able to put up double-doubles and sometimes the production won’t necessarily result in large numbers but will impact the game in other ways.
“We want to get teams into the position you have to respect both ends,” Ruroden said. “That’s the mentality we’re trying to instill in our shooters and Kaydence. And there will be sometimes she’ll only have ‘X’ amount of points, under an average or whatever, and that’s a big respect for what she’s able to do for us in the paint.”