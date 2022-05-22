By Gidal Kaiser
DES MOINES — Deep breaths. Blazed pupils.
Wapsie Valley’s Gunner Meyer wore a mixture of emotion after the Class 1A 110-meter high hurdles Saturday at Drake Stadium. He qualified for the high hurdle finals and shuttle hurdle relay finals previously, and followed a shuttle hurdle relay fourth-place finish Saturday with a silver medal in the high hurdles.
It took a personal-best 14.7 seconds to hold off Audubon’s Gavin Smith (14.86), but Meyer was 0.15 behind Lisbon’s Kole Becker.
“One thing I’m happy about in that race is I PR’d. I’m disappointed I didn’t win. I wanted it really bad. I put a lot of time and work into this, especially this year.
“That was my goal. I thought I was going to be able to do it.”
Meyer ran the high hurdles a little more than an hour after anchoring the shuttle hurdle relay.
“It was hard because I was still super-tired,” Meyer said. “I feel like it bothered me because I wasn’t ready.
“I just tried to focus on my arm swing and movements. That’s really it.”
He felt a right hip flexor tweak in the middle of his race, but worked past it.
“It’s OK to go out this way,” Meyer said. “I’m just really thankful (head coach Justin) Davie pushed me as much as he has. And all the other people who have helped me.”
Meyer has battled injury much of the season and had to abandon defense of his high jump title because of a tear in his patella tendon.
“Three weeks ago I didn’t think I was going to be able to run,” he said. “I’m just very thankful that I was able to run down here, much less place second and help the shuttle hurdle team.”