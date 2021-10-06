MAYNARD — There were late rallies in three of the four sets.
That was the positive.
But there are mistakes still being made involving communication, or a lack of. And that’s frustrating for West Central head coach Abbi Block, and her team.
“We still have things we need to work on as a team,” Block said. “We talked about those things (after the match) and we’re going to execute those things Thursday.”
West Central fell 3-1 to MFL MarMac, with the Bulldogs going 25-15, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23, in Upper Iowa Conference play Tuesday. The Blue Devils (7-10, 2-2) host Central Elkader on Thursday and close out the regular season with three UIC road games — at South Winneshiek (Monday), at North Fayette Valley (Tuesday) and at Clayton Ridge (Thursday).
“There’s a difference between Postville and Kee and MFL,” Block said of their first conference setback after a two-win week last week. “There’s just a competitiveness that’s totally different.”
The Blue Devils trailed 11-1 in the fourth after a rules misinterpretation saw West Central start three junior varsity regulars in the lineup. Once the issue was corrected, West Central stormed back and closed within 13-8.
Another four-point push cut the deficit to 15-12, and later four straight kills — two from Abby Squires and one apiece from Aaliyah Gordon and Emma Michels — knotted the set at 17.
MFL (11-11, 3-2) went ahead by three on a small run before the host came back to knot it at 21. West Central took a 23-22 lead on consecutive kills from Kaydence Martin, but a passing error deadlocked the set again.
A Grace Anderson kill and an ace from Kaitlin Picha gave the visiting team match and set point, and an attack error by the Blue Devils ended the match.
“We’re a tough team,” senior outside hitter Gordon said. “We can come back from anything; we just have to set our minds to it and work hard.”
The Bulldogs held a 2-0 lead in the match, but West Central knotted the third frame at 4-, 5- and 6-all on kills, then later put it at 8-8 on a dump kill from Taylor Adams-Carey.
Block’s squad took a two-point lead (11-9) on an Adams-Carey ace before MFL ran off seven of the next eight points for a 16-10 advantage.
Two errors pulled the host within 16-14, and it stayed a two-point deficit until Riley Moreland slammed consecutive kills for a 20-16 lead.
The rally began there.
Gordon dropped a kill, then an ace. An MFL attack error and a Squires kill aided the four-point run and tied the match at 20.
It was 21-all, then 22-all, after the Bulldogs matched the Blue Devil points.
Lauren Haberichter’s ace put MFL two points from a sweep, but a pair of miscues swung the set in West Central’s direction.
A third straight hitting error gave the home team the set.
All momentum seemed flushed as the fourth set’s first 12 points played out, but the correction led the Blue Devils to nearly pull off another set win.
“They came back and battled hard,” Block said of the third and fourth sets. “They became scrappy when the lineup change happened.”
Squires accumulated 13 kills, three aces and two blocks. Gordon chipped in eight kills and an ace, Michels added six and Adams-Carey provided 26 assists, three kills and three aces. Martin also had three kills.
“We definitely played more scrappy than we’re used to playing and we talked more,” Gordon said of the fourth set’s end. “The only way is to go up.”