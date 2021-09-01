FAIRBANK — Lydia Imbrogno.
Austin Shepherd. Hannah Knight.
All three members of Wapsie Valley’s volleyball program were feted after the Warriors claimed their first win of the season with a 25-7, 25-0, 25-9 North Iowa Cedar League sweep against Oelwein (1-5, 0-1) on Tuesday.
Imbrogno, a senior outside hitter, collected her 1,000th career dig in the third set, albeit on a play where the Huskies drew within 17-7. The Upper Iowa University commit closed with 11 kills, six digs and four aces.
“Great memories made as a team tonight,” Imbrogno said. “They helped me out there and we all played well as a team, helped each other out. Hannah served awesome for us.”
Shepherd earned his first win as a head coach; the Warriors (1-3, 1-0) were winless coming into the Eastern division tilt.
“It’s a pretty awesome feeling, especially to have our first win here at home,” Shepherd said. “I’m excited with this group we have. They went out, set a goal and they reached it. We’re going to defend and protect the tribe, and we did that.”
Knight, a junior outside hitter, served more than 25 consecutive points through the length of the second set and into the third. She posted 10 aces, hit a 95 percent success rate serving (40 of 42) and added six digs and four kills to her evening.
“No. Never,” Knight said of the occurrence happening. “I just hoped I wouldn’t miss my serve (during it).
“The atmosphere was super-great and our team just really worked well together, and I loved it.”
The host led early and often in the NICL East opener for both teams. Wapsie garnered 34 kills, 18 aces and one block. Oelwein also committed 22 errors — 11 via pass, nine via attack and two via serve.
Payton Arndt and Falynn Buehler each had two kills and Izsy Fauser added one. Joslynn Melchert accumulated three assists and Buehler added two.
Molly Trumblee picked up eight digs.
“Obviously, we didn’t play well. Wapsie Valley is a very good team and they took it to us from the jump,” head coach Lee Andersen said. “We were looking forward to the challenge of playing them, but they simply overwhelmed us, especially on the offensive side.
“The good news is, it’s still very early in the season. We’ll take this loss, learn from it and continue to move forward.”
Wapsie Valley’s Anna Curley and Sydney Matthias each accrued five kills; Matthias chipped in 24 assists and an ace. Emma Jones contributed nine digs, five assists and three aces.