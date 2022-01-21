FAYETTE — Wil Miller goes.
North Fayette Valley follows.
The TigerHawks’ senior center more than doubled his season average with at least 31 points Thursday as North Fayette Valley beat Oelwein, 50-30, at Upper Iowa University’s Dorman Gymnasium.
Miller came in averaging 14 a game and started early with a Fastbreak layup off a steal. Miller collected at least eight of those over the course of the evening, as well as a pair of free throws off a steal that put NFV up for good at 9-7 with two and a half minutes left in the first quarter.
He added a steal and layup to extend the advantage and dropped in a 3-pointer for a 14-8 lead. Andre Fuentes added a jumper for a 16-8 score and Kaleb White’s long jumper extended the lead to 10 points. The TigerHawks (7-5) were ahead, 21-9 after one quarter.
“It’s a college setting — bigger court, different background look, “ Kaleb White said. “We did have a slower start … when that happens, we just have to pick ourselves up.
“Once we started pressing them, started getting tips and steals, I think we thrived off that. That’s what we do a really good job of, transitioning.”
Oelwein (1-12) closed within 21-11 on two separate Garet Kiel free throws and added to its run with a Cole Hamilton bucket.
Eight points was the closest the deficit was thinned to. North Fayette responded with an eight-point push as Blake Reichter put up four and Miller added a steal and layup.
“I worked that shot fake in a lot because I knew they were a good shot-blocking team,” Reichter said of his post move. “Last three games we’ve gotten off to good starts. I’m glad we were able to get it going and hold it on through all four quarters.”
Reichter added seven to the scorebook while Oelwein was led by six apiece from Terick Pryor and Conall Sauser.