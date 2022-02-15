WEST UNION — Within striking distance.
Then the misses came.
Oelwein’s season came to an end Monday with a 73-47 loss against Waukon in the Class 2A District 5 quarterfinal at North Fayette Valley. The Huskies (3-19) stayed within the six-to-eight-point range for most of the night.
They thinned the margin to 34-29 on Cole Hamilton’s free throws and later 45-37 on Garet Kiel’s steal and layup with 2 minutes, 15 seconds left in the third.
But Oelwein missed its next six shots.
By the time Michael Mohlis’ team scored again on a Terick Pryor jumper, the Indians (8-13) led 53-39 a minute into the fourth quarter.
Waukon held the Huskies to 20 second-half points. Oelwein hit 8-of-9 free throws in the final 16 minutes but sank just 6-of-21 field goals, missing all five 3-pointers.
“I really feel for our seniors as it is typically pretty tough when the final buzzer sounds,” Mohlis said. “I like the progress we made to change our culture. New Hampton was a signature win, and I can’t wait to build off that game, energy and excitement.”
Oelwein put forth a two-win week prior to the playoff game with wins against West Central and New Hampton. The Huskies fell to Waukon, 51-47, in late December, but Mohlis noted recently the program was far from its pre-Christmas self.
They rallied from an early deficit to take a 7-5 lead on Hamilton’s free throws but gave up seven straight for a 12-7 deficit. Carter Jeanes went in for a layup and then hit a 3 as the visiting team kept pace with the Indians, 14-12, as the frame closed.
Another Jeanes 3 and two more Hamilton free throws gave Oelwein a 17-14 advantage, but Waukon pushed in front with a five-point spurt (19-17).
Back and forth play put Waukon ahead (21-19, 23-19), then Oelwein (24-23, Brock Steinlage 3). The Indians rolled with an 8-0 run to pull ahead for good (31-24).
A Carson Cox 3 closed Oelwein within 31-27, but Sean Murphy hit a 3 to end the half with the Indians up seven.
“I really liked our first half,” Mohlis said. “We battled, were down seven and we missed six to seven really close shots that we normally make. We could have easily been up four or five points.”
Oelwein limited Waukon leading scorer Braxton Stewart to 11, but the Indians countered with 22 from Murphy, 16 from Pat Hennessy and 15 from
Braden Hemann.
“Hennessy hurt us getting 16, Hemann was very good and (Murphy) got downhill on us and we let him get loose,” Mohlis said.
Jeanes scored a team-high 16 while Cox and Kiel added seven apiece.
“Carter Jeanes was tremendous for us. I thought he had a quiet 16 points with a handful of rebounds and a few steals,” Mohlis said. “Garet Kiel did so much for us all year, he along with most of our team saw a great improvement in their game. Kiel along with many more will return next year.”
Hamilton (six points) will graduate, as will Carter Reising, Andrew Rownd, Duncan Tripp and Ethan Weber.
“Cole Hamilton did a great job leading this year (and) Ethan Weber really did so much for us that goes completely unnoticed,” Mohlis said of his senior starters.