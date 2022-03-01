The Moser School of Dance and Gymnastic area athletes recently competed and placed well at the USTA Power Tumbling meet held in Boone on Feb. 6. There were 22 teams entered, with around 400 athletes competing.
Moser’s area gymnasts who earned first place were Sophia Geistkemper, Ella Digmann, Mya Reittinger, Autumn Domeyer, Lailah Moyle, Tucker Erickson, Kirsten Farmer, Avery Brown, Lainey Payne, Caleb Crane, Madelyn Bockenstedt, McKenna Casey, McKinley Wulfekuhle, Lexi Martin, Sutton Smith, Jessica Kracke, Rosalie Blahnik, Katie Lueck, Sylvia Kramer, Aubrey Oakland, Scarlett Benesh, Jeffrey Breier, Kamden Sotrander, Brendall Recker, Ky’Lynn Raber, Eliza Reicher.
Second place: Annie Gulick, Makayla Gasper, Izzy Lutgen, Allysa Sadewasser, Miya Pitz, Keely Recker, Ella Davidshofer, Laura Pierschbacher, Mattie Johnson, Hannah Crane, Lauren Gogel, Amelia Miller, Kennedi Benesh, Gracen Hein, Lucy Scherbring, Colton Wissmiller, Jacob Breier, McKynzie Strickell, Jadin Stephenson, Brylynn Recker, Hadlee Erickson, Olivia Pasker, Jovie Felton, Delaine Holt.
Third place: Megan Pierschbacher, Kennedi Bevans, Mylie Elliot, Delaney Brown, Julia Kuennen, Sara Petsche, Paige Vaske, Makenna Behrends, Gunner Davis, Ruby West, Olivia Nylund, Mila Davis, Kylie Martin.
Fourth place: Ava Nolan, Carley Hillebrand, Myra Peyton, Destiny Wall, Ana’Leah Raber, Stella Reicher.
Fifth place: Jayda Even, Madilyn Payne, Morie Johnson, Leigha Hinrichs, Jewel Hemry, Ahnalynn Rave.
Sixth place: Elyse Konrardy, Adalyn Ostrander, Kloie Dugan, Derbi Holt.
Seventh place: Ellison Wissmiller.
Moser athletes have set new goals and will continue to train and work hard to achieve to the best of their ability to meet those goals for the upcoming meets.
The Moser coaches are Carmen Moser Payne of Edgewood, Debbie Moser of Dyersville, and Bernita Moser, Kattie Payne Schulte and Luka Marie Schulte of Strawberry Point.