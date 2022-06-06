INDEPENDENCE — Mother Nature tried to prevent the Independence Motor Speedway officials from running races on Fahr Beverage Mid-Season Championships night, but failed as the speedway went ahead with racing.
Light showers that fell helped produced a fantastic racing surface all night.
Eighty-nine cars checked in the pit gate to tame the 3/8-mile banked dirt oval and they went two, three and four wide several times throughout.
The first feature of the night was the Burco Sales IMCA Sport Mods 15-lap feature.
Tony Olson started fifth but by the end of lap one, found himself in the race lead. Olson fended off challenge from Vern Jackson before the caution came out on lap two for Kip Siems getting spun in turn two by Brandon Tharp.
Olson got a great restart, fending off Jackson and Cole Suckow. The caution came out again on lap six for Rayce Mullen stopping in turn two with a right rear tire down.
Olson continued to lead only to see one more caution come out on lap 13 for Corey Scott in turn four. Olson went on to take his third win in Indee and admitted his clutch went out halfway through the race.
Siems finished second, Kyle Olson was third, Suckow was fourth and Tharp was fifth.
Before a single lap was scored in the Dominator Chassis IMCA Stock Cars 20-lap feature, the caution was out when Rick Fasse spun in turn two. When the racing got rolling it was Riley Hanson jumping out the race lead, fending off Tom Schmitt.
Kaden Reynolds entered the mix to make it a three-car battle, going three wide a couple of times with Hanson still holding strong. Reynolds got by Schmitt on lap six and then, three laps later, by Hanson for the lead. Reynolds went on to win.
Hanson, Schmitt, Jarod Weepie and Cole Mather rounded out the top five.
Skyler Dugan led the first two laps of the Waterloo Auto Parts Indee Cars 12-lap feature. Skyler Dugan, Chad Dugan and Kolton Osborn had an intense three-wide battle for the top spot, with Chad Dugan taking over the lead on lap three.
Chad Dugan went on to take his second of the season in Indee. Kolton Osborn beat Skyler Dugan for second by a nose at the line. Matt Dugan was fourth and Dale Schwamman was fifth.
Korey Lana got the monkey off his back in the Waterloo Auto Parts Sport Compacts 12-lap feature as he led from start-to-finish. Justin Hempstead ran second until the white flag as Blake Driscol was able to capture second. Hempstead was third, Colton Stewart was fourth and Spencer Roggentien was fifth.
During the Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds 20-lap feature. Mike Burbridge grabbed the race lead early, but Chris Snyder reeled him back in and took the race lead away on lap eight.
Snyder led until ninth-place starter Drew Janssen worked his way through the field. Janssen use the top side to his advantage to take the lead with two to go and went on to take the win.
Snyder, Burbridge, Ryan Maitland and Keith Pittman rounded out the top five.
Luke Bird out wrestled Tyler Ball to lead lap one in the Albert Auto IMCA Hobby Stocks 15-lap feature. The caution came out shortly after when Jim Ball Jr., Brett Vanous, Dalton Weepie, Trenton Neuhaus, Daniel Wauters and Shawn Kuennen all got together in turn two.
Bird got a great restart and held off Ball, Andrew Burk and then Vanous, who worked his way back through, for the win.
Vanous was second, Burk was third, Wauters came back to finish fourth and Jim Ball Jr. was fifth.
The night’s final feature was the Dunlap Motors IMCA Late Models 20-lap feature. Jerod Ballhagen led the first lap before recent Independence graduate Logan Duffy took over the race lead on lap two.
Duffy was followed by Sean Johnson but was able to fend off all challenges to claim his first win of the season in the Travis Smock number 98 car. Johnson was second, ahead of Dalton Simonsen, Kevin Kirkpatrick and Greg Kastli.
Next Saturday, the Crawford Farms Hall of Fame Night will induct the Class of 2022. The inductees are drivers Rick Wendling, Darin Burco and Duane Van Deest and special contributors are Burco and Jerry Blue.
Burco is the first to be inducted as a driver and contributor.