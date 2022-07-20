Starmont’s Bowen Munger was named to the Tri-Rivers Conference West division all-conference team recently. The senior shortstop was one of four Stars selected to the all-conference list.
Munger batted .500 with 31 hits, 19 runs scored, 15 runs batted in, 11 walks and six doubles. He also stole 33 bases.
West Central athletes Brandon Cushion and Garrison Houge were selected to the second team; Cushion as an outfielder and Houge as an infielder.
Cushion batted .349, with 22 hits, 22 runs scored, 15 walks, eight RBi, seven doubles and one triple. He stole 23 bases.
Houge batted. 362, with 25 hits, 21 RBI, 11 runs, eight doubles, six walks and a triple. He stole 10 bases.
Freshman pitcher Nick Wilfong was also named to the second team. Wilfong went 4-1 with a 2.69 earned-run average across nine appearances, with three starts.
Henry Hayes batted .286 with 10 hits, nine steals, seven runs scored and four walks. He was named honorable mention.
Starmont earned two TRC West softball nominations. Junior infielder Sarah Fenton batted .391 with a team-best 25 hits, eight walks and six RBI. She also stole 17 bases.
Catcher/outfielder Addison Munger batted .286 with 18 hits, 12 runs scored, 10 RBI, seven walks and three doubles. She stole 10 bases.