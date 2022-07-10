SUMNER — Pressure?
Addi Murray is an eighth-grader.
It’s her first year on varsity.
She hadn’t pitched in a while.
She came in with a runner in scoring position and a one-run lead.
What pressure?
“There were definitely some nerves but fake it ’til you make it, I guess,” the pre-high schooler said after the Class 3A Region 6 semifinal Saturday.
Murray moved into the circle in relief of Saela Steege and garnered six consecutive outs to help Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli hold off Center Point-Urbana, 5-4, and extend its season. The Cougars (23-5) reached their first regional championship contest since 2015.
Murray was 6-0 with 35 strikeouts and a 1.29 earned-run average in 38 innings this season. She was on the shelf because of what head coach Kevin Bergman labeled being “a little sick,” but came in with a runner on base in the top of the sixth.
Murray struck out her first batter, then induced five consecutive flyouts — with an infield pop-up to the circle at the end — to earn the save.
“Moreso, I was excited” for the opportunity, Murray said. “‘We’re going to get this. We got it. We got it.’”
Bergman’s team, to that point, had made six errors and saw its 5-1 lead after two innings whittled to 5-4.
“She’s been working hard in practice every day to come back, and she’s done well this year for us,” Bergman said. “I thought (about bringing her in) maybe earlier, even. It’s such a difficult thing to do because you’re always going to second-guess yourself on what to do.
“But it was one of those things — I believe in her, she has a heck of a record. So, I did it.”
Playing clean ball was another element.
“We had to buckle down and stop making unnecessary errors,” senior Morgan Brandt said.
Brandt contributed to one of those six miscues, five of which led the Stormin’ Pointers (17-19) to their four runs.
In the second, a span of three errors during a four-batter stretch led to Kora Katcher reaching base, then scoring for a 3-1 deficit.
In the third, a dropped fly ball led to Sophie Simon crossing home for a 5-3 contest.
Ella Simon reached on error in the fourth and came in on a two-out single for the game’s final run.
“That was huge, that was awesome for us,” Bergman said of the team rebounding. “I’ve never seen some of them errors that we had tonight, but it’s all part of it. Just had to keep working through it.”
Added Gracie Jones, “I wouldn’t say our defense was as solid, but I think we stayed tough and didn’t let it tear us apart. … Feels good to be alive.”
Jones doubled in a pair in the bottom of the first while Saela Steege’s two-out groundout put the host ahead 3-0.
After CPU closed the gap, Bergman’s team responded.
Pinch-runner Ella Pitz scored on an error, then Alivia Lange’s two-out RBI double brought home Jana Meyer for the four-run gap.
“We just — the early innings kind of killed us. The errors.,” CPU head coach Shane Light said. “That’s been our story this year. If we play error-free, we’re tough to beat. But there were key things we just didn’t do.”
The host couldn’t get more across against Mya Hillers.
It stranded Pitz on third on the fourth and closed the fifth with a double play where the third out was made at third base.
S-F-T cobbled together four hits and a walk, but also saw three reach on error. One of those runners scored.
Chloe Bolte and Lange both doubled, while Jones drove in two and Lange and Steege drove in one apiece. Steege allowed five hits and hit a batter across five innings.