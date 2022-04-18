It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week, based on last week, Monday through Friday.
Golf
Boys
Nick Buffington, North Fayette Valley: The senior carded a 40 for medalist honors during an Upper Iowa Conference dual victory against West Central.
Trevor Kane, Oelwein: The sophomore carded a 38 for medalist honors during a North Iowa Cedar League East dual victory against Sumner-Fredericksburg.
Tucker Ladeburg, Wapsie Valley: The sophomore carded a 43 to tie for first as the Warriors went 1-1 in a triangular.
Girls
Chloe Bolte, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The freshman carded a 39 for medalist honors during a North Iowa Cedar League East dual victory against Oelwein.
Soccer
Boys
Kaleb White, NFV: The junior midfielder netted a goal and assist in the TigerHawks’ loss to Hudson.
Girls
Makenna Grove, NFV: The junior forward scored her second goal of the season as the TigerHawks went 0-2 during the week.
Track and field
Boys
Ayden Burrow, NFV: The freshman won the 110-meter high hurdles in Cresco.
Garet Kiel, Oel: The sophomore won the 400 hurdles in Jesup.
Kade Mitchell, S-F: The junior won the high jump in Cresco. He also ran in the gold-medal winning distance medley relay.
Brennan Sauser, Oel: The senior won the 3,200-meter run.
Wapsie Valley: The shuttle hurdle team of Dawson Schmit, Holten Robinson, Mason Harter and Gunner Meyer won gold in Jesup.
Girls
Falynn Buehler, Oel: The senior was runner-up in the 400. She also was part of a sprint
medley team and 400 relay that was runner-up at home.
Libby Gearhart, Oel: The sophomore was runner-up in the 1,500.
Aaliyah Gordon, West Central: The senior was runner-up in the 400 and helped the distance medley relay place second in Oelwein.
Olivia Kleppe, NFV: The sophomore won the discus at Waukon.
Braelyn Meyer, NFV: The freshman won the 3,000 in Waukon.
Elle Ottesen, Starmont: The sophomore was runner-up in the high jump in Oelwein.
Mya Vaske, Star: The senior was runner-up in the 3,000 in Oelwein.
Willow Ziegler, S-F: The junior won the 200 in Waukon.
Tennis
Boys
Austin Schoultz, Oel: The junior won Oelwein’s lone set, 10-7, against Independence.
Girls
Kaylie Stewart, Oel: The senior won Oelwein’s lone set against Independence.