It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections from June 12-June 17.
Baseball
Brandon Cushion, West Central: The senior went 4 for 10 with eight runs scored, six stolen bases, five walks and three runs batted in as the StarDevils went 3-1.
Noah Henderson, Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli: The sophomore went 6 for 12 with six walks, three RBI, three runs and three steals as the Cougars went 3-2. On the mound, he went 1-0 with zero earned runs and 13 strikeouts in eight innings.
Brooks Ingels, WC: The senior went 2 for 12 with five steals, two RBI, two walks, one hit-by-pitch and a run.
Tucker Ladeburg, WV: The junior went 10 for 19 with four RBI, two doubles and a hit-by-pitch as the Warriors went 4-1. He also went 1-1 with one earned run and eight strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.
Jacob Schoer, WV: The junior went 8 for 18 with five runs, four RBI, three doubles and a hit-by-pitch.
Brock Steinlage, Oelwein: The senior went 2 for 11 with six runs, five walks, one hit-by-pitch, a double and a triple as the Huskies went 1-4.
Jaxon Weber, OEL: The senior went 2 for 4 with three runs and two RBI.
Jaxon Willems, S-F-T: The junior went 6 for 15 with five RBI, three doubles, two hit-by-pitches, two runs and two steals.
Softball
Alexa Berryman, OEL: The junior went 7 for 14 with four runs and two doubles as the Huskies went 2-2.
Taylor Buhr, WV: The freshman went 7 for 16 with seven RBI, seven runs, four steals, two hit-by-pitches and a triple as the Warriors went 3-2. Pitching, she also went 2-1 with nine earned runs and nine strikeouts in 17 innings.
Peyton Curley, WV: The sophomore went 9 for 20 with 11 runs, three RBI, a double and a steal.
Emily Edeker, WC: The junior went 4 for 8 with six runs, five walks, two RBI, a double and a steal as the Blue Devils went 2-2.
Aubree Land, S-F-T: The freshman went 6 for 19 with 10 RBI, six runs, three walks, two home runs and two doubles as the Cougars went 4-2.
Joslynn Melchert, OEL: The junior went 7 for 14 with four runs, two steals and a double.
Addison Murray, S-F-T: The freshman went 4-2 with 18 strikeouts in 43 innings. She also went 5 for 17 with 10 RBI, a home run, double and a walk.
Hannah Scott, WC: The freshman went 7 for 11 with nine RBI, six runs, three walks, two doubles and a steal.