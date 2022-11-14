Wapsie Valley’s Lily Schwickerath and North Fayette Valley’s Maeley Nefzger closed their seasons at the IGHSAU state swim championships this weekend in Marshalltown.
Schwickerath swam in three races for Waterloo United: as the third legs of the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays and the anchor of the 200 medley relay.
The 400 free team placed 30th (3 minutes, 56.93 seconds), while the 200 free (1:45.83) and 200 medley (1:57.9) both placed 32nd.
“It went really well for me personally, I had three PR times, but our relays didn’t do as well as we wanted,” Schwickerath messaged.
Nefzger battled the flu all weekend, along with a teammate, but the Decorah co-op placed 14th in 1:41.76 during the 200 free for six points. The senior swam the third leg of that relay, and second leg of the 200 free. The co-op placed 20th in 3:47.64.
“We didn’t perform as well as we hoped to,” Nefzger said. “It was tough. Our relay could have done better but considering the circumstances we were under, we still performed well.”