Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Wapsie Valley’s Lily Schwickerath and North Fayette Valley’s Maeley Nefzger closed their seasons at the IGHSAU state swim championships this weekend in Marshalltown.

Schwickerath swam in three races for Waterloo United: as the third legs of the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays and the anchor of the 200 medley relay.

Tags

Trending Food Videos