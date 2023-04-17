WAVERLY — The Northeast Iowa United set two new school marks Monday during a 4-0 loss at Waverly-Shell Rock.
NEIU (0-5) went the distance in an 80 minute match for the first time, and also gave up fewer than 10 goals in a match for the first time.
“Usually our opponents get up to seven or eight at half,” senior Giles Cowell said. “To only give up three at the half it feels awesome.”
Goalkeeper Bryce Bergmann and the NEIU defense stood after allowing a fourth-minute goal. The Go-Hawks (3-3) didn’t score against until the 21st minute, then allowed a third in the 31st minute. The game stayed that way through the half, then didn’t allow the final until the 66th minute.
“We’ve reached out for help from a few older coaches,” Cowell said. “We’ve incorporated them in our practices and our coach (Kimberlea Baker) has incorporated that for us and it’s been helping a lot.”