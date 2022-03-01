Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelweindailyregister.com.
Basketball
Jacob King is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman guard for Cornell. The Rams (19-8) qualified for the NCAA tournament with a pair of wins in the Midwest Conference tournament.
King has played in three games. He has scored two points and grabbed three rebounds.
James Stimson is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore guard for Cornell.
Stimson has played in two games. He has accumulated two rebounds, one assist and a steal.
The Rams play at
Washington University (St. Louis) at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Kiks Rosengarten is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore center for Loras College. The
Duhawks (18-9) went 1-1 at the A-R-C tournament to end their season.
Rosengarten played in four games. He was 1 for 2 from the field and scored two points. He accumulated one rebound and one assist.
Bowling
Emma Pitz is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.
Jonathan Rader is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.
Ryan Rochford is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.
The RedTails bowl at the NJCAA national meet from Thursday to Saturday.
Hunter Kelly is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a sophomore for Wartburg. The Knights’ season is done.
Track and field
Marin Ehler is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a senior thrower for Northern Iowa. She placed fifth in the shot put (15.05 meters) and eighth in the weight throw (17.72) at the Missouri Valley Conference indoor championships.
Ryin Lehmann is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a sophomore for Wartburg. She placed ninth during the indoor pentathlon and 12th in the high jump (1.41 meters) at the recent A-R-C indoor championships.
Riley Little is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a senior sprinter for Northern Iowa. He has not participated in an indoor meet this season.
Trevor Sauerbrei is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman sprinter for Northern Iowa. Sauerbrei did not participate at the MVC indoor meet.
Wrestling
Jordan Baumler is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a redshirt junior heavyweight for Upper Iowa. The Peacocks placed seventh at the NCAA Super Region V Championships.
Baumler went 1-2 to end the season 13-10.
Bodie Garnier is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a redshirt senior 197-pounder for Upper Iowa. He went 0-2 and ends the season 8-14.
Gunner Rodgers is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a redshirt freshman 149-pounder for Upper Iowa. He ends the season 13-5.
Donny Schmit is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a redshirt junior 133-pounder for Upper Iowa. He ends the season 10-3.
Kari German is a Starmont graduate and sophomore for Indian Hills Community College. German ended her season as an All-American at 123 pounds.
Brock Meyer is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior 197-pounder for Wartburg College. He ends the season 2-8.
Treyten Steffen is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a sophomore 197-pounder for Cornell. He went 4-2 and placed fifth at the Lower Midwest Region Championships. He ends the season 26-21.