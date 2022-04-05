Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelweindailyregister.com.
Golf
Mariah Nuss is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior for Northern Iowa.
The Panthers placed 14th at the Southern
Illinois invitational and fifth at the Indiana State
Invitational.
Nuss did not participate in either event.
UNI participates in the Stampede at the Creek April 11-12 in Omaha, Neb.
Jacob Maloch is an Oelwein graduate and junior for Upper Iowa.
Maloch carded a 244 to ties for 68th at the Lindenwood Invitational and shot a 165 to place 83rd at the NSIC Preview Invitational.
UIU participates in a meet against the University of Central Missouri today.
Softball
Carley Jeanes is an Oelwein graduate and sophomore second baseman for Upper Iowa. The Peacocks are 10-13 (1-2 NSIC) and have lost two in a row. Jeanes has played in six games this season and is 0 for 2 with an RBI and two walks.
UIU plays at Wayne State
College today in a doubleheader.
Kennedy Lape is an Oelwein graduate and freshman pitcher for Wartburg College. The Knights are 15-7. Lape has not pitched in any game this season.
Wartburg hosts Luther today for a doubleheader and plays at Coe on Saturday in a doubleheader.
Abby Meyer is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and freshman infielder for Simpson College. The Storm is 15-10 (1-3 A-R-C). Meyer has played in five games and scored four runs.
Simpson hosts Dubuque today in a doubleheader.
Track and field
Abby Boehm is a North Fayette Valley graduate and freshman thrower for South Dakota State University. The Jackrabbits have participated in multiple outdoor meets, but results are not available.
The Jackrabbits are in Arkansas Thursday and Friday and Sioux City, Iowa, Friday and Saturday.
Marin Ehler is a North
Fayette Valley graduate and a
senior thrower for Northern Iowa.
She placed third in the shot put (13.83 meters) at the University of South Dakota meet and fouled out of the hammer throw.
Riley Little is a Wapsie Valley graduate and senior sprinter for Northern Iowa. Little placed 18th in the 110-meter hurdles (15.56) and 26th in the 200 dash (23.00).
Trevor Sauerbrei is a Wapsie Valley graduate and freshman sprinter for Northern Iowa. He did not participate in the meet.
The Panthers head to Wichita State this weekend.
Ryin Lehmann is a North Fayette Valley graduate and sophomore multi-eventer for Wartburg.
She placed seventh in the high jump (1.45 meters), 13th in the javelin (28.12) and 25th (28.75) in the 200 at the Wartburg Outdoor Select meet April 1-2.
The Knights participate in the Ashton May Invitational in
LaCrosse, Wis., this weekend.
Tyler Lienau is a Jesup graduate and senior thrower for Iowa. Lienau did not participate in the latest scheduled meets,
The Hawkeyes participate at the Sun Angel Classic in Tempe this weekend.
Emily Treptow is a Jesup graduate and junior distance runner for Memphis. Treptow placed 22nd (4:56.13) in the 1,500 at the Ole Miss Classic and 14th (5:00.99) in the 1,500 at the Joey Haines Invitational in Cape
Girardeau, Mo.
The Tigers participate in the Joey Walker Invitational in
Oxford, Miss., this weekend.