MAYNARD — Incredibly close.
But just far enough to fall apart.
West Central closed within three points of Upper Iowa Conference rival North Fayette Valley a couple minutes in to Friday’s second quarter at Gene Klinge Gymnasium.
Then the Blue Devils missed four shots over five possessions, and the TigerHawks took over for a 72-54 victory.
West Central (1-9, 0-7 UIC) closed within 34-31 on Brooks Ingels’3-pointer with 6 minutes, 40 seconds left in the second quarter. The Blue Devils grabbed a rebound, then inbounded the ball from under their basket at the 6:15 mark.
Seconds later, a 3-pointer went up and was missed — and NFV (4-4, 4-2) sprinted for a transition layup by Peyton Loftsgard and a 36-31 score.
The Blue Devils came back down and lofted up another 3, and the TigerHawks sprinted for another transition layup, this one from Cael Reichter (38-31).
Third time wasn’t a char, either — a West Central missed 3 led to Reichter’s 3 for a 40-31 score.
Later, Decklyn Heins scored off another West Central miss from long-range for a 43-32 lead, and the host never closed closer than nine (43-34, 46-37) after that.
“That’s something that we’re learning,” head coach Darin Lockard said. “We haven’t been in that position of coming back close, and it’s something we talked about during a couple timeouts and at halftime.
“‘We don’t have to get it all back at once. We just have to chip away at this.’ And they realize two of those 3s were forced. We don’t have to shoot those. We don’t need to take that first look when we’re trying to tie it up or take a lead.”
NFV was more than happy to push the pace. It forced 18 turnovers, made 10 steals and consistently turned and ran after forcing a turnover or grabbing a rebound, of which it had 26 on the defensive end (46 total).
“Coach (Matt) Krambeer came into the game saying, ‘If we push the ball, their transition defense — attack that,’” senior Emerson Ward said. “Everyone came in with that mindset, and everyone did a better job than I thought we’d d attacking the gaps.”
“Usually, we’re a little stagnant on fast breaks, some people kind of sit back, don’t really hustle. Everything felt good tonight with that.”
Droughts continued to curtail the home team — down 55-41 after three quarters, the Blue Devils opened the fourth with a nearly three-minute dry spell. Ingels’ layup closed his club within 60-43.
West Central also went the final three minutes scoring just one bucket.
Lockard went back to the 10-point second frame as the biggest culprit.
“We had a little bit of a slump there in the second quarter, which has been our Achilles heel in the last couple games,” he said. “We’re battling throughout, we just have to find a way to eliminate those big runs that we’re giving up.”
The TigerHawks dropped a season-best total and saw five score in double-digits. The Reichter brothers each notched a double-double — Blake scored 13 and grabbed 13 rebounds, Cael added 16 points and 10 rebounds — while Loftsgard added 12 and Ward collected 11.
Kyler White added seven points and seven assists and Andre Fuentes chipped in seven. Heins netted six.
“A lot more people scored tonight than previous games, and we scored 70,” Blake said. “That’s our best of the season, so that’s good. That’s big for us.”
Added Ward, “Everybody plays a lot; we rotate a lot of guys in, and we have young guys that can really play. Our bench was really involved tonight; this was the most involved we’ve been in a win, even though it didn’t look the prettiest at times. That’s what helped us win.”
Ingels scored 18 to lead the Blue Devils, while Creighton Houge added 15. West Central missed 11 of 13 free throws, including the front end of three 1-and-1 attempts.